Walmart sale rivals Amazon with Prime Day deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, & more

Amazon isn't the only retailer participating in the upcoming Prime Day deals shopping event. Walmart is having its own mid-July sale with deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more. While Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 15, Walmart is getting a head start with killer deals you can shop right now.

Walmart's early deals include discounts on Google Home devices, Apple products, and price cuts on popular appliances for the home. Some highlighted deals include the Google Home Mini on sale for just $25, the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199 and $60 off the Roomba iRobot Vacuum.

You'll also find Black-Friday like prices on 4K TVs from brands like Vizio, Sony, and TCL. The best TV deal we've seen is the Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD TV that's on sale for $449.99. That's the lowest price we've found the UHD TV that features smart capabilities.

We've rounded up the best early deals below that you can shop now. Walmart will be releasing more bargains site-wide on July 15 and 16, and a preview of those deals includes discounts on Nest products, the Instant Pot, TVs, Dell laptops and Dyson vacuums, to name a few. We'll be updating this page with the best deals as they're released, so make sure to bookmark this page for your one-stop Walmart shop. Also keep in mind that unlike Amazon, Walmart's sale requires no membership and deals are available for everyone.

Walmart's best Prime Day deals:

Google Home devices

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The popular Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, answer questions and more with the command of your voice. You can get this price on all four colors too.

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the best-selling Google Home Speaker on sale for $69 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker that produces powerful audio and works with the Google Assistant.

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the Google Home Max on sale at Walmart for $249. The super powerful speaker can play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. If you want genuine room filling sound, this is the smart speaker to go for.

Google Nest Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $70 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

Tablets

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life. And with 128GB of storage instead of 32GB, you can really pack it with apps and media downloads.

Laptops

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.



(Image credit: Dell) Dell G5587 G5 15.6-inch Laptop $1,099 $799 at Walmart

You can save $300 on the Dell G5587 gaming laptop at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB of storage.

TVs

(Image credit: Vizio) Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Vacuums

(Image credit: Dyson) Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum $279 $179.99 at Walmart

Get the powerful Dyson DCC vacuum on sale at Walmart for $179.99. The upright vacuum is designed for all floor types and features built-in root cyclone technology to capture dirt and microscopic particles.

Kitchen appliances

