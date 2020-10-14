Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals: the best home cinema discounts we've found

Amazon Prime Day has seen in a huge number of fantastic soundbar deals, with discounts on everything from Dolby Atmos surround sound systems to budget bars that slot under your TV and boost its audio.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day soundbar deals right here, so keep this page bookmarked – because as new offers become available, we'll be bringing you all the highlights.

If you do spot a soundbar you like the look of, you'll need to act fast – we're now in the second (and last) day of the Prime Day sales, and that means many of these deals will either sell out or expire in the next 24 hours.

With the nights starting to draw in and the days getting colder, many of us will be retreating to the comfort of our living rooms to pass the winter months with our favorite films and TV shows – and the best soundbars can make your home cinema setup all the more immersive.

That's because they boost the sound of the TV's tiny inbuilt speakers, make dialogue sound crisper, and music feel more powerful – and many come with support for immersive codecs like Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, as well as smart home integration.

Most of the big brands, including Sony, Samsung, and Sonos, have brought out new soundbars for 2020 – and that means older models are discounted for Prime Day (and if you're lucky, you might even find deals on these 2020 models).

We've seen Prime Day deals for top brands like Sony as well as budget-friendly soundbar makers like Polk and LG – meaning that there's a great soundbar deal out there for every budget.

Not only that, but if you're in the US, Best Buy has been getting in on the action, discounting a huge number of soundbars in its own sale. You'll find these deals here too – after all, it's good to have a choice of retailers to pick from, even if it is Amazon Prime Day.

However, if you're planning on taking advantage of the Prime Day deals specifically, you'll need a Prime membership. If you don't have one, you can still take part with a 30-day free trial of Amazon's premier delivery service, which means you can shop all these savings for free and keep Prime going until well into next month (just cancel it before the trial period is up if you don't want to keep it).

The best Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals available now

Amazon has slashed the price of a number of soundbars for Prime Day 2020 – here are some of the best deals we've spotted:

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals in the US

Samsung HW Q950T 9.1.4 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $1,597.99 $1,397.99 at Amazon

You can save $200 on this fantastic Dolby Atmos soundbar this Prime Day, which comes with wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer. Plus, you're getting built-in Alexa, allowing you to control your soundbar with your voice alone. Note: this deal is also available at Best Buy.View Deal

Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar with Subwoofer: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon

This Polk soundbar with wireless subwoofer is currently reduced by $80 – and while it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, this Prime Day deal comes pretty close.View Deal

LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel High Resolution Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X: $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a simple soundbar set up, check out this 2.1 channel model from LG. Packing DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound, it's currently $80 cheaper for Prime Day.View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,499.98 $1,199.98 at Best Buy

Save $300. Enjoy a dramatic and immersive sound without needing a lot of space with the Sony HT-ST5000. It supports Dolby Atmos with two up-firing speakers and has a standalone wireless subwoofer. View Deal

Definitive Technology 5.1 Soundbar with a Wireless Subwoofer: $1,499.98 $999.98 at Best Buy

Save $500. The Definitive Technology soundbar and wireless sub offer plenty of versatility, with several ports, Bluetooth connectivity, Google Assistant support and Chromecast built-in. It's also got a low profile and excellent sound quality.View Deal

Definitive Technology Studio Slim Series 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $999.98 $699.98 at Best Buy

Save $300. At 1.75 inches thick, this soundbar has an incredibly thin profile, making it great for small spaces. That 8-inch standalone wireless sub is plenty powerful as well. Other mention-worthy features include Bluetooth connectivity, Google Assistant integration and Dolby Digital/DTS support.View Deal

Samsung 290W 2.1 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer: $259.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $130. You don't need to spend a few hundred dollars to take home a decent soundbar. Samsung's 290W soundbar delivers great stereo sound, and its standalone wireless sub gives you that deep rumble – all without costing you a fortune.View Deal

Insignia 2.1 80W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $149.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Delivering a dynamic sound and deep bass, the Insignia 2.1 80W Soundbar is a great and affordable way to get into the soundbar game. This is a nice upgrade from your TV speakers, and has Bluetooth functionality as well if you want to connect your smartphone and play some music.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals in the UK

JBL Bar 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: £479.99 £298.99 at Amazon

You can save over £180 on this 3.1-channel soundbar from JBL, which comes with a wireless subwoofer to blast the bass. Thanks to HDMI inputs, this bar will work with 4K sources, while Bluetooth connectivity means you can use the JBL Bar 3.1 to play your music, as well as boost your TV's audio.View Deal

LG SN7CY All-in-one Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos: £399.99 £209 at Amazon

This LG soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos immersive audio, making it feel as though the sound from your TV is coming at your from all angles – and its now £190 cheaper thanks to this stellar Prime Day deal.View Deal

Sony HT-S500 800W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: £1,199 £949 at Amazon

As well as Dolby Atmos immersive sound, this Sony soundbar is packing support for Hi-Res Audio, multi-room audio, Bluetooth connectivity, and 4K HDR passthrough – and right now, it's £250 cheaper.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: £239.95 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £114 on this Bose soundbar, which is designed to make dialogue on your TV sound clearer than ever. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity too, so you can use it to play your music.View Deal

Yamaha Bar 400 with Wireless Subwoofer + MusicCast 20 Wireless Speaker: £758 £485.99 at Amazon

Save over £270 on this fantastic Yamaha MusicCast bundle, which includes a DTS Virtual:X soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and a wireless speaker, complete with Alexa and AirPlay support and multi room audio smarts.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals: will these prices drop any lower?

There's only one day left to get your hands on these Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals, but that doesn't mean you won't see these prices again.

It's likely that Amazon will offer further soundbar discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and in November, there will be even more retailers to choose from, including Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

Whether these soundbar deals will drop any further at Amazon over Black Friday is unclear – as Prime Day fell so close to Black Friday this year, it's unlikely that prices will drop substantially, though you may see a few more price cuts as the retailer looks to get rid of leftover stock.