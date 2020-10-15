101 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still buy now

Amazon Prime Day is entering its final hours, and competition is heating up. You'll need to move fast to secure some of the best offers still available - the sale ends at midnight tonight - so don't waste time crawling through pages of discounts. We've got 101 of the best Prime Day deals still live right here.

There are currently still some excellent savings up for grabs, with Prime Day deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, smartwatch, and Echo devices. Kitchenware, furniture, and more have all been reduced too in these final hours. Below, you'll find all our top picks, so you can head straight to the items on your shopping list before the clock strikes midnight.

The best Amazon Prime Dealsare for Prime members only - however, you can still take part with a free 30-day trial (you can always cancel it later on).

Don't forget, there's a ticking clock against all of these offers. In the final few hours of Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, we're seeing prices rising back to normal and stock starting to slim down. That means if you see an offer you like, and it's within your budget, grab it while you can. Once these Prime Day deals are gone, they're gone.

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $749.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: This is the lowest price we've seen yet on the 2020 MacBook Air. However, that's not the only reason this is our top pick for the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deal. This entry level configuration sends you home with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's some excellent value, and if you do want to upgrade from the i3 processor you'll find an i5 model with 512GB of storage also on sale right now.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S150 14-inch laptop: $331 $252 at Amazon

This super cheap Lenovo IdeaPad laptop is available for just $252 right now. That's a great price for a computer with a 14-inch display, let alone Office 365 Personal included in the price. You're getting an AMD A6 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with Intel Core m3 processor: $599.99 $488 at Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 is loaded up with an Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash memory, a world-facing 13MP camera and front facing webcam, and a 12.2-inch, full HD 16:10 ratio touch display, perfect for note taking using the included stylus.



View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop (2020): $669 $589 at Amazon

The latest Asus VivoBook model is seeing an $80 price cut at Amazon this week - an excellent saving on a mid-range laptop with some decent specs inside. You'll find a 10th generation 3.4GHz i3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon this week - an excellent price drop that brings the final cost down to its lowest ever. You're getting a powerful i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

LG 65-inch 55SM8100AUA : $1,199 now $699.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: There's a massive $500 saving on this LG 65-inch display, leaving us with an excellent $699 final price. That makes for an excellent offer, but this is our top Prime Day TV deal because not only are you getting LG's premium Nanocell tech inside, but there's also Alexa and Google Assistant built straight in. In short, it's a premium display that rarely sees mid-range pricing like this.

View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. It's a no-frills 720p screen.View Deal

TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

You're saving $100 on this Roku TCL TV at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic discount considering this display was only $329 to start off with. You're getting UHD 4K resolution in here, with some upscaling functionality, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch Q60T QLED: $529.99 $427.99 at Amazon

Boasting more than a billion colors, this 4K TV is great for gamers and those searching for a HDR experience that really wows. With a wide viewing angle and 4K AI Upscaling, your content will shine no matter where you're sat in the room.

View Deal

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $400 on the premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best performing TVs on the market right now.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day audio deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349 $298 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the best headphones money can buy and you're getting a $25 Amazon gift card. It's pretty easy to see why this is our favorite Amazon Prime Day headphone deal right now.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price. The black headphones are sold out, but silver and Triple Midnight are still available.View Deal

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. A previous $219 sales price was holding fast until these early Prime Day deals, but an extra $20 off makes this a stunning offer.

View Deal

JBL Boombox: $399.95 $279.95 at Amazon

With a $120 discount, this Amazon Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox is outstanding. Previously, this waterproof portable speaker had only dropped down to $349, which means that extra $70 off brings it down to its all-time record low price - by some way as well.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020): $999 $949 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: The 2020 iPad Pro hasn't seen many discounts so far this year. However, we've seen this $949 price tag a couple of times in flash sales over the past few weeks. With a return to that lowest price yet, this is a must-see deal for those after a powerful tablet.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $100 on the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week. You're getting 64GB of storage here, with the S Pen included as well. That's a lot of value considering this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).

View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 5: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The 64GB iPad Mini 5 has just returned to its lowest ever price at $349.99. That's an excellent $50 saving on the dinky tablet with plenty of power under the hood to make for an excellent browsing, gaming, and streaming companion.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $729.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for just $549.99 right now at Amazon. That's $50 cheaper than its lowest all time price, making this a standout Prime Day deal in our books. 256GB will be plenty of space for a good amount of apps, files, and larger downloads (so your on the go Netflix collection will be safe here).

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: It's barely a few months old and it's already seeing a $250 discount, this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was an easy pick for best Prime Day phone deal. This device comes unlocked so you'll be able to choose your own carrier, and with 128GB of storage so all your apps and photos can fit.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB): $649.99 $474.99 at Amazon

With a massive $175 saving, this Amazon deal on a Galaxy S10 Lite is your chance to put that renowned Galaxy quality into your hands for less this week. The Galaxy S10 Lite may forgo some of the camera features on the standard S10, but it's still got a fantastic screen, impressive battery life, and overall excellent build.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB): $753.99 $549 at Amazon

The 64GB variant of last year's Google Pixel 4 XL was already on sale before Amazon Prime Day, but right now you can get an additional 38% off. That's a whole $150 cheaper than the brand new Google Pixel 5 for a phone that actually has a brighter, bigger screen and some would argue more powerful processor. A bargain if you're looking for that unlocked flagship this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB): $850 $674.99 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal at Amazon is going for its cheapest price ever today - beating the previous record by a whole $50. Even though this device is slightly older now, it's still wildly powerful, and that price is an absolute steal considering you're still getting your hands on that gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB): $1,199 $899.99 at Amazon

Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for the cheapest price ever at Amazon today - a whole $50 lower than the previous record. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day wearables deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $449.99 $219.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: This $219.99 price tag beats the previous record by $10, and considering you're getting some excellent activity monitoring features as well as music functionality and Garmin Pay in here, there's some excellent value packed in as well.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $169 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.99 $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support, heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $349.99 $285 at Amazon

Grab the Garmin Vivoactive 4 fitness tracker for over $50 off at Amazon. This smartwatch features a massive range of monitoring features including stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration, and Pulse Ox. Plus you can use Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer straight from your wrist and use more than 20 onboard sports apps.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: Our favorite Amazon Prime Day gaming deal isn't even technically a deal - but hear us out. The Nintendo Switch hasn't been in stock for months, but Amazon has had this console on the shelves all Prime day (give or take a few hours). That's excellent by itself, but when you realize the rare Animal Crossing Edition is also available for this price, this turns into a stunning result.

View Deal

Sega Genesis Mini console: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You're getting a great $30 discount on this retro console, bringing it below fifty bucks. For that you get 42 classic Genesis games; some regular favorites, some you're less likely to have played. You also get a couple of controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB power cord. Great value at this price.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide. View Deal

Logitech G PRO mechanical gaming keyboard: $129.99 $118.99 at Amazon

You're only saving $11 here, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Logitech G PRO go. That's an excellent price, then, for the tenkeyless design, with wireless functionality and RGB Blue Click switch keys.

View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $1,199 $849.15 at Amazon

You're saving a massive $350 on this super premium Alienware gaming monitor. The curved widescreen IPS Nano color display offers up a 3440x1440 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync built straight in for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon is returning this pricey display down to its lowest cost yet in time for this week's Prime Day deals as well.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 on Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: The Ring Video doorbell and the Echo Show 5 were both top of many a Prime Day shopping list, so picking them both up for under $150 is a steal. You're getting excellent functionality with both together as well - with your smart display screen connecting to the Ring camera straight out the box, making this our top Amazon Prime Day smart home deal.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this week. That means you can save $45 on this smart display in these excellent Prime Day Echo sales.

View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot. View Deal

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera in the latest Amazon Prime Day deals. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

You can score a $50 price cut on the Echo Studio at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The speaker produces powerful sound and becomes a smart home hub for a range of Philips Hue and other connected devices.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon

A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals

DJI Osmo Action camera: $ 245 $199.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: At just $200, this DJI Osmo Action is giving GoPro a real fight. You're getting an incredibly versatile camera here, with plenty of tech under the hood without GoPro's prices. Add to that a $50 discount and you've found yourself an excellent Prime Day camera deal.

View Deal

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 instant camera: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Even though Fujifilm has dominated the rejuvenated instant camera market with its Instax Mini, Polaroid is still in the game. You'll find this retro-looking camera available for $30 off right now.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Silver: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the GoPro Hero 7 Silver, a perfectly good everyday action camera if you don't want to spend the big bucks on the latest releases. You're getting a 4K 30fps camera here with waterproofing and live stabilization in this slightly older model.

View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer with camera: $399 $299 at Amazon

You'll find this 3-axis gimbal stabilizer complete with integrated 12MP 4K camera available for $100 less at Amazon right now. Plus, with the DJI Mimo app, you'll be able to use this device with your Android or iOS smartphone as well.

View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini drone with gimbal combo: $499 $399 at Amazon

This DJI Mavic Mini is your ticket to get into the world of drones for less this week at Amazon. Weighing less than 250 grams and capable of up to 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge, the Mavic Mini is an awesome travel companion. This combo comes with an included 2.7K camera 3-Axis gimbal, ensuring you'll get only the smoothest, most stable footage.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day home deals

Oral-B Guide: $219 $149.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: With an Alexa smart assistant built into its charging base, this clever toothbrush can give you updates on the weather, alarms, smart home controls and more – while using cutting edge cleaning tech to make sure your teeth are bright and white.

View Deal

23 and Me DNA test: $199 $99 at Amazon

Save $100 on this 23andMe DNA test at Amazon right now - that's the lowest price we've ever seen on the health and ancestry testing kit, courtesy of a 50% discount.

View Deal

Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner: $159.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner for Amazon Prime Day. The swivel pet and carpet-ready vacuum offers up a powerful suction with extra tools to make pet owners' lives a little easier as well.

View Deal

Schwinn Voyageur hub-drive electric bike: $,1,599 $1,119 at Amazon

Schwinn's hub-drive Voyageur is an affordable entryway into ebikes, and this $480 discount makes it even better. The 250-watt Bafang motor sits in the back wheel, so it won't affect handling like a front hub motor, and the battery will let you cruise for up to 65 miles.

View Deal

Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Adults 25lb: $82.99 $71.99 at Amazon

Bare Home's weighted blankets are made from all-natural, 100% cotton materials. The 25-pound weight is evenly distributed due to the double-stitched squares which cover all 80-by-87 inches of the blanket. Available in both grey and dark blue, and the perfect size for couples or those with king-size beds. This was about $10 cheaper when Prime Day began.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Ninja Foodi 8Qt multi-cooker: $269.99 $149.99 at Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE: Save $120 on this Ninja Foodi 8Qt multi-cooker with air frying and slow cooking capabilities among plenty other functions. This $149 Prime Day deal actually comes in $50 cheaper than we've ever seen it before, making it our top kitchen appliance deal still available now.

View Deal

Cusimax portable hot plate burner: $50.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Whether you're looking to take your cookery skills to the great outdoors, or after something hot to eat in your dorm room, the Cusimax portable hot plate is available for a great price right now.

View Deal

Ultrean 4.2 Qt air fryer: $95.99 $85.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Ultrean air fryer this week, well ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself. You're picking up a 1500W air fryer here, with an LCD digital screen, non-stick frying pot and easy cooking setup. The price has increased since the start of Prime Day, however.

View Deal

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

View Deal

Cosori Max XL 5.8Qt air fryer: $119.99 $99.98 at Amazon

This Cosori air fryer offers 11 presets, 1700W of power, and plenty of room for a wide variety of meals. Plus, you're saving $20 in these early Amazon Prime Day deals, which brings the final price down to under $100.

View Deal

The best deals on Prime Day from other retailers

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. analog air fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

This Bella Pro Series air fryer, which, while a little smaller than others, is still just as feature-packed. With an attractive modern matte black finish, the Bella Pro Series is also easily cleanable thanks to its pan and tray being fully machine washable.

View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR: $69 $37 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for just $37 at Walmart. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

View Deal

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $89.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $160 at Walmart

Save $140 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

View Deal

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $349.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Snag this cheap 4K TV deal while you can! Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99 today only. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and is down to its lowest price ever today at Best Buy.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub + Nest Hello video doorbell: $319.98 $289.98 at Best Buy

Save $30 on this Google Nest bundle. For your money, you're getting the Nest Hello video doorbell, which lets you see who is on your doorstep with a 24/7 video stream, talk to visitors via to inbuilt speaker, and get alerts when the doorbell detects sound or motion. Connecting all that to your Nest Hub smart display just makes it all the smoother.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro vacuum: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Or, do it yourself in perfect style with this extremely advanced cordless Cyclone Animal V10 from Dyson. For $150 less, get one of the most flexible, and powerful vacuums on the market - equally at home on both carpeted and hard floor surfaces.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: $549.99 $419 at Walmart

There's a $130 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Big Save sales, leaving us with a fantastic $419 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.

View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while at Best Buy today. For under $600 you're getting a really capable laptop here with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5-10300H - excellent specs for the money.

View Deal

Still here? These Prime Day deals are also great

Learn more about the membership you'll need with our guide to What is Amazon Prime?