Rivian loves a seasonal update, especially its now-annual Halloween drop, which has become a treat for owners of its electric vehicles. But for 2026, Rivian has done its best — and succeeded — to beat previous themes like Knight Rider and Back to the Future, with a pretty perfect pairing.

With the Halloween update rolling out now — R2 is the 2026.36.40 version, and R1 is 2026.36.0 — owners of the R1S, R1T, and R2 can turn their Rivian into a modern-day Ecto-1 thanks to a Ghostbusters-themed software update.

Rivian even tagged in Bill Murray — ahem, Dr. Peter Venkman — for the spot teasing this year's update, and created a very special vehicle to celebrate: the Ecto-R1.

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And if you happened to be in New York City last night and thought you spotted Mr. Murray taking a loop around the block in what looked like an Ecto-1, I can confirm that was indeed the case. At a special event, I saw Rivian's custom Ecto-R1 in person, with the R1S sporting a custom white paint job, Ghostbusters logos, and a full array of paranormal-fighting equipment up top. I also got to see Bill Murray take the passenger seat for a ride before spending a bit of time with the Halloween update itself in the R2.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

For the custom Rivian that pays tribute to the classic Ecto-Mobile, the design team really paid attention to the details. Up top, you won't just find the paranormal-fighting gear, but also vintage-style police lights that do a good job of mirroring the original. There's even more equipment tucked into the rear of the vehicle, making this feel like a proper Ghostbusters conversion rather than simply an R1S with a fresh coat of paint and a few logos.

Just technical enough, and just silly enough to be perfect Bill Murray

Of course, all that extra equipment comes at a cost to the R1S's silhouette, with the roof-mounted gear and lights adding some extra height. But that's part of the fun here: Rivian has taken its electric SUV and given it a treatment that feels right at home in the Ghostbusters universe.

Murray seemed to appreciate the attention to detail, too. Describing the Ecto-R1, he said it was "just technical enough, and just silly enough to be perfect; it's really perfect." After taking in the lights and all the sound effects, he summed it up as a 'cool car'. It's clear he enjoyed the commercial, too, even teasing the quick joyride at the end during his remarks at the event.

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(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

While the custom Ecto-R1 is a one-off recreation, Rivian's Halloween update brings some Ghostbusters to owners' vehicles. I got to experience the update in the R2, where the main display transforms into a full-on paranormal-fighting control panel called Trick or Treat mode.

It's far from just a simple Halloween wrap as well. The screen takes on the look of a piece of Ghostbusters equipment, complete with switches, buttons, sound effects, games, and controls for the vehicle's interior ambient lighting and exterior lights.

And it's not just a static screen, either. The panel is packed with little touches that make it feel like you're operating the equipment on a real ghost-hunting mission. Try flipping the switch for the radar equipment, for instance, and a ghostly hand pops up to flip it back off. It's a small detail, but one that shows just how much thought Rivian has put into this update.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

There are several preset light and sound shows to choose from, including Ecto-1, Proton Pack, Slimer, Ghost Trap, Peter Venkman, and Random. These let you quickly activate a combination of interior and exterior lighting effects and audio, while Manual and Motion modes give you a little more control over the experience.

Motion Mode seems particularly fun, letting the effects trigger when someone moves nearby. I'd absolutely want to try that one in a parking deck, if only to see the reaction of an unsuspecting passerby.

And yes, you can blast the Ghostbusters theme, too. Between the full siren, the other sound effects, and the coordinated lighting, there's plenty here to make your Rivian feel like it's ready to answer a call from the Ghostbusters.

The experience extends beyond the main display, too. Rivian carries the Ghostbusters theme over to the screen behind the steering wheel and its app on both Android and iOS, so the seasonal makeover isn't limited to one screen. It's a surprisingly comprehensive treatment, and one that makes the update feel like a proper event rather than a quick seasonal Easter egg.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Of course, not every paranormal investigation needs to happen on the road. For those moments when you're parked or charging, Rivian has also included an arcade with games to keep you occupied.

Mallow Mash challenges you to pop as many Mini-Puft marshmallow men as possible. Murray himself noted that the game was quite hard, so even Dr. Peter Venkman might need a little practice.

Between the preset effects, motion-triggered surprises, soundtrack, and arcade games, Rivian has given owners a whole paranormal playground to explore — no proton pack required.

Rivian Halloween mode | Ghostbusters ft. Bill Murray - YouTube Watch On

Beyond Bill Murray, who stars in the ad, Gil Kenan — co-writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and director and co-writer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire — was brought in to help shape it.

It's a fitting pairing for an update that leans so heavily into the franchise's look, sound, and humor. The custom Ecto-R1 is the attention-grabbing centerpiece, but the software makes the experience accessible to Rivian owners who don't have a fully kitted-out paranormal investigation vehicle in their garage.

And that's what makes this year's Halloween drop particularly good. Rivian has taken something as ordinary as a seasonal software update and turned it into a playful tribute to a beloved franchise, complete with the lights, sounds, and interactive touches that make it feel special. It might even be enough to get a few Ghostbusters super-fans looking at a Rivian in a whole new light.

(Image credit: Rivian)