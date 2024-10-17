Rivian just gave its EVs a KITT from Knight Rider makeover with this spooky software update

Rivian is getting into the Halloween spirit with a software update that will allow owners to transform their R1 electric SUVs into KITT from Knight Rider, a Time Machine from Back to the Future or a haunted scarecrow that teases pedestrians with creepy owl chirps.

No, this isn’t an awkwardly-mistimed April Fool’s Day prank, but a limited time software update from Rivian that it hopes will inject a little fun into the rather dull subject of software-defined vehicles.

Once users have updated to the latest software on both the smartphone app and the vehicle (over-the-air, of course), Rivian R1 owners can then select from a number of ‘Car Costumes’ that take over the infotainment system, the exterior lighting and even exterior sound effects in some cases.

While in park (for legal reasons), owners will first have to locate the ‘Get Spooky’ card on the main page of the Rivian mobile app and can then select the Gear Guard dressed as Michael Knight to activate a Knight Rider-themed package of software shenanigans.

The main infotainment display will feature KITT’s diagnostics on screen and play the original show intro music, so owners can channel their inner Hasselhoff on the way to work.

Rivian says that second-generation R1 owners will also enjoy an exterior light bar that cascades a red beam and exude its iconic scanner sound effect, “creating the ultimate Knight Rider experience,” according to the brand.

If Back to the Future is more your thing, Rivian has just the solution, as its bespoke ‘Car Costume’ apparently turned the R1 into Time Machine. Not literally, obviously, but it will transform the infotainment screen into the famous DeLorean interface, as well as play music and sound effects from the film.

Again, second-generation R1 owners get to have all the fun, because an 88mph button which will engage Back to the Future themed lighting and sound effects in the front and rear of the vehicle, too.

Rivian gets creepy

Rivian R1 Back to the Future car costume - YouTube Watch On

Knight Rider and Back to the Future might not be the first things that spring to mind when you think Halloween, which is why Rivian has also catered for the traditionalists with a Haunted 'Car Costume' that sees video static (a la The Ring) and ghosts flying around the in-car displays.

There are also eight different sound effects and three different color themes to choose from, including Halloween classics purple, yellow, red, and green, while Gen 2 owners will be able to select a creepy hue for the exterior light bar. When parked, otherwise this bit of seasonal fun might fall foul of the law.

In addition to this, owners are treated to a bunch of other Easter eggs (or should that be candy corn?) for fans of the creepy season, such as the driver assistance display, which takes a live feed from external cameras and sensors, transforming pedestrians into zombies and cyclists into headless horsemen.

According to Rivian, the Halloween fun will only last until November 4 before it gets tired and boring and gets probably replaced by Christmas tat instead.