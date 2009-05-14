Trending

Belight Software Printfolio review

A creative software suite that will cover all your essential design needs

By Desktop publishing (DTP) software 

Belight Software Printfolio
The Printfolio launcher allows you to quickly switch between each app

Our Verdict

An excellent suite of design apps, offering professional results at a hobbyist price

For

  • Comprehensive range of apps
  • Professional templates
  • Good integration with OS X apps

Against

  • Bad export to other Printfolio apps

BeLight's Printfolio is a comprehensive suite of creative design applications. As well as the individual apps, you also get a project-managing umbrella utility, which lets you switch between them as needed.

BeLight's design programs are ideal for the home user. Swift Publisher 2 is great for creating newsletters, flyers, brochures and other desktop publishing projects.

Labels & Addresses lets you print envelopes or stickers, importing addresses from a number of apps such as Apple's Address Book or Entourage.

Disc Cover 2 is ideal for creating artwork for your CDs or DVDs, and Business Card Composer 4 lets you design business cards and name badges.

For generating art to use in your designs, Image Tricks is an image creator and editor and Art Text 2 offers similar features for text and logos.

And then there's Printfolio itself, a launcher for the individual packages. Choose your project and Printfolio opens the relevant app. Having the Printfolio window open makes it easier to switch between programs – if you wanted to use a design you created in Swift Publisher on an envelope you created in Labels & Addresses, for example. Although you can't export directly between apps.

Individually, the programs would cost around $175 (£95), so at less than £50, it's a bargain.