Genius NetScroll G500 Mouse review

Although aimed primarily at gamers, the NetScroll G500 would suit most uses on a PC where you will need to switch DPI. It's a shame that there is a lack of dedicated 'gaming' buttons though

Genius' ambidextrous NetScroll G500 is designed with gamers in mind, and aims to provide a combination of flexibility and precision, while keeping it simple.

Constructed from shiny plastic, it is stylish without being garish. Its wealth of options include three sensitivity settings and a coin-slot for weight adjustment. Left and right-click buttons also sandwich a scroll-wheel for navigating documents.

We found the mouse extremely comfortable to use. The click buttons and wheel are responsive and ergonomically placed and the mouse management software is intuitive.

This is an excellent product which will serve any purpose well.

