Netgem iPlayer

A Freeview adaptor that does it all

By Digital TV receivers 

Our Verdict

Newly upgraded adapter with internet, Top-Up TV and (limited) media streaming. Impressive

  • Built-in modem

    Excellent connectivity

    Network port

The Netgem iPlayer is more than just a Freeview adapter. Its CI slot means it can be upgraded to receive Top-Up TV but it also features a built-in modem and internet browsing capability (a wireless keyboard is available as an optional extra). It can even be connected to a home network and used to stream music and photos from your PC. Add in excellent connectivity and a 7-day EPG and you have a great little package.