Xbox Series X restock: Game has stock with various bundles available

Looking for the latest Xbox Series X restock? Game has Xbox Series X stock again, with various bundles and Xbox All Access available. You can also pick up the console on its own for £449.99, but this option looks like it may already be sold out.

We've managed to add some of the different bundles straight to our basket, but you may have to queue for some.

Xbox All Access sees you pay £28.99 per month for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs £20.99 per month for the same deal and is also available if you've had your eye on Microsoft's cheaper Xbox.

Remember, to be eligible for Xbox All Access you need to be over 18 years of age, a UK resident of over three years and work a minimum of 16 hours per week. You can check this detailed FAQ on Game's website for further details.

Microsoft’s flagship console is still extremely popular, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Want an Xbox Series X? Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console with various bundles available and via Xbox All Access. You need to pay in monthly instalments, but you also get 24 months of Xbox Game Ultimate. Like any payment plan, though, you can pay it off quicker if you have the funds.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

