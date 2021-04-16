Xbox Series S restock: Xbox Series S stock is available from the Microsoft Store

Xbox Series S stock is available in the UK from the Microsoft Store for £249.99. You can also save up to £16 on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or £11 on one of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, including the Pulse Red and Shock Blue models.

Microsoft's cheaper Xbox has been popping up at a few more retailers in recent weeks, but usually with add-ons included. This is a great chance to get the console on its own, then, and save on a new controller in the process.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance of next-gen, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games. Remember, though, that this is a digital only device - there's no disc drive on this model.

Where to buy Xbox Series S: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series S deals:

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store has Xbox Series S stock right now, and you can also save on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller or one of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers. View Deal

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem, and far more powerful than the Xbox One S.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

