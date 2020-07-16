Xbox One X discontinued ahead of Xbox Series X release, reports claim

The Xbox One X has been discontinued ahead of the Xbox Series X release later this year, reports claim.

Rumors that Xbox One consoles were being discontinued emerged last week when a Reddit post by an alleged Target employee claimed the company's internal database was listing both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X as being discontinued.

A more recent report by PressStart claims that sources at both EB Games and JB Hi-Fi told the Australian publication that they aren't expecting any more stock of the Xbox One X, with the console being deleted from their systems, and instead offering the Xbox One S and upcoming Xbox Series X.

It also appears that Amazon is showing either "limited stock", "currently unavailable" and, in some cases, discontinued under many of its Xbox One X listings, while the Microsoft Store is showing its Xbox One X console listings as "sold out".

Just the Xbox One X?

Microsoft's Xbox One X store listing in the UK (Image credit: Microsoft Store)

While initial rumors claimed the Xbox One S was also being discontinued, a Microsoft spokesperson on Twitter has confirmed that the Xbox One S is "still very much available" and explained that the "discontinued" listings were down to a change in SKU numbers (via Pure Xbox). However, it was not confirmed whether the Xbox One X has been discontinued.

Xbox One S is very much still available, we just changed SKU numbers. Amazon is just messy in how they show products.July 4, 2020

An odd move

It could be that Microsoft is discontinuing its older Xbox consoles to encourage players to upgrade to the Xbox Series X.

However, typically companies discontinue their older consoles a couple of years into the new consoles life-cycle, so we would expect Microsoft to continue production of the Xbox One X until around 2022.

In addition, Microsoft has prided itself on not leaving Xbox One gamers behind when the Xbox Series X arrives, with Smart Delivery and no Xbox Series X exclusives aiming to ensure Xbox One players aren't locked out of the next-gen experience.

TechRadar has contacted Microsoft for comment and we will update this story as soon as we hear more.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox One S deals 886 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Microsoft Xbox One S Console,... John Lewis £249 View Xbox One S with Forza Horizon... Currys PC World £249 View Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB... Amazon Prime £268 View Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with... Laptops Direct £299.97 Preorder Show More Deals