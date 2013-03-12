Trending

You'll be able to get prescription Google Glasses before the year is out

By Future tech  

But not in Explorer Edition

The visually challenged among us will be able to get Google Glass that works with a prescription before the end of 2013, the company has confirmed.

Although the Explorer Edition which is coming soon won't be compatible with your made-to-measure lenses, Google says you can expect to see a version that is "later this year."

"The Glass design is modular, so you will be able to add frames and lenses that match your prescription," the company explained in a post on Google+.

"We understand how important this is and we've been working hard on it."

Happy chappy

The picture above shows Greg Priest-Dorman from the Glass team modelling one of the prototype prescription Glasses, and looking jolly happy about it too.

This isn't the finished product though - Google says it's "still perfecting the design" - but if you simply can't wait and you're lucky enough to be chosen for an Explorer Edition headset, you'll have to opt for a Google Glass / contact lens combo.

