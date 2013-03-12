You'll be able to get prescription Google Glasses before the year is out

The visually challenged among us will be able to get Google Glass that works with a prescription before the end of 2013, the company has confirmed.

Although the Explorer Edition which is coming soon won't be compatible with your made-to-measure lenses, Google says you can expect to see a version that is "later this year."

"The Glass design is modular, so you will be able to add frames and lenses that match your prescription," the company explained in a post on Google+.

"We understand how important this is and we've been working hard on it."

Happy chappy

The picture above shows Greg Priest-Dorman from the Glass team modelling one of the prototype prescription Glasses, and looking jolly happy about it too.

This isn't the finished product though - Google says it's "still perfecting the design" - but if you simply can't wait and you're lucky enough to be chosen for an Explorer Edition headset, you'll have to opt for a Google Glass / contact lens combo.