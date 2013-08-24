This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Are you in the market for a new 7-inch tablet?

There are no prizes for guessing what was the biggest review on TechRadar this week.

Google's new Nexus 7 has arrived and it goes straight in at number one as the best 7-inch tablet in the observable universe.

Designed to take on the inevitably forthcoming new iPad mini, it's the antidote to everything we didn't like about the original Nexus 7.

It's slightly more expensive but still bargainous, and comes not only packing an incredible screen and faster innards but also a new premium appearance. It's an iPad rival-killer for sure.

Be sure to check out the review and while you're at it, take a browse through the rest of the week's reviews…

New Nexus 7

If you're looking for a 7-inch tablet, we'll put it like this: there is no better alternative on the market, right now.

And be aware of that qualification, because markets change very quickly. The Nexus 7 wipes the floor with the competition but Google could have worked at 100% rather than 97% to make the Nexus 7 the one to beat.

For original Nexus 7 owners, it may not be worth an upgrade, but for new tablet buyers, you can't knock that value for money, and this is going to be a massive seller in the run-up to the holiday season. New Nexus 7 review

Canon PowerShot S120

The first of four Canon cameras for you now! Canon has a lot more competition in the premium compact camera department than it previously might have done, so it seems to be pulling out all the stops to make its latest updates appealing to consumers.

We've been long time fans of the S range, and it looks like the improvements made could make it a high performer - that's the theory at least. It will be quite a feat to match the performance of the Sony RX100 Mk II, the camera by which we're measuring most premium compacts against at the moment. Here's hoping it gives a good contest.

Look out for a full review of the Canon S120 soon, in the mean time see our hands on: Canon S120 review

Canon PowerShot G16

Canon always produces solid performers in its G series cameras. While that's appealing to the traditionalist crowd, it is now fighting a harder battle than ever before to keep market share in the crowded premium compact camera market.

While we've no doubt that the Canon PowerShot G16 will be capable of producing fantastic images, it will have to go some way to beat the excellent Sony RX100 Mk II. It's interesting that Canon has decided to keep the same (relatively) small sensor for the latest G series and hasn't been tempted to go down the same larger route as the Sony. Whether image quality will suffer because of this remains to be seen.

We're excited by some of the new introductions to the Canon G16, most notably the Digic 6 processor. It's also good to see a traditional manufacturer such as Canon acknowledging the importance of Wi-Fi on modern cameras. Hands on: Canon G16 review

Canon PowerShot SX510 HS

Bridge cameras continue to perform well in what is otherwise a tricky time for compact cameras. For those who want full manual control and a large zoom ratio, the Canon SX510 will be appealing, while the small form factor is ideal for travelling photographers.

We've been impressed with Canon's bridge cameras in the past and expect much the same from the Canon PowerShot SX510 HS. Look out for a full review of the camera as soon as full production models become available. Hands on: Canon SX510 HS review

Canon PowerShot SX170 HS

For something which is so keenly priced, on paper you're getting a lot for your money. A 16x optical zoom is a decent range for those looking for an easy to use travel camera.

Meanwhile those who want to get a little bit more from their photography have the option of full manual control. It will be interesting to see if image quality from the Canon SX170 IS is on par with other PowerShot cameras. Hands on: Canon PowerSHot SX170 HD review

Toshiba 40L6353

Why offer smart TV apps but not the power to navigate them? The Toshiba 40L6353 has bitten off more than it can process, though Cloud TV's niggles go deeper than a mere lack of power. Some forgivable image flaws aside, the Toshiba 40L6353 puts in an impressive though unremarkable picture performance, ditto sound.

£599 (around US$935 / AU$1,020) is a decent price for a 40-inch TV with access to apps, but the Toshiba 40L6353 badly needs a dual-core processor to bring it up to speed.

Without that, Cloud TV can be a painfully slow experience. So slow, in fact, that those looking for a smart TV will be disappointed; it's best thought of as an occasional feature at best.

Is this the best value big brand 40-inch TV around? Judged purely on size, possibly, but it's not without a large number of flaws. Toshiba 40L6353 review

Acer Aspire P3

The Acer Aspire P3 is a decent Windows 8 tablet that will suffice for those looking for a portable tablet that runs Microsoft Office, their favourite programs and can support external displays and USB devices.

With its bulky build, poor keyboard and mediocre performance it's another Windows 8 hybrid that's neither suited to replacing your existing laptop, nor providing an exciting entertainment experience that might rival Apple's iPad. However, if the benefits of Windows 8 are what you're looking for in a secondary device, the solid build and good price make the Acer Aspire P3 worth consideration. Acer Aspire P3 review