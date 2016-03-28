7 best VR YouTube videos: awesome 360-degree videos you need to see

For best results, you'll want to get yourself a Google Cardboard viewer – or one of the myriad Cardboard-compatible viewers that are available. Once you've got your viewer, download the Google Cardboard app for iOS or Android.

Open the app to set up your viewer, and you'll be good to go from there. Tap the 360 Video Channel in the Cardboard app, or open your YouTube app and start searching.

You'll need to tap the Cardboard button in the lower right corner of each 360-degree video you view in order for it to look right in your Cardboard viewer.