Unlimited data for £18 per month - Three's SIM only deal continues to top the rest

As we enter December, the SIM only market is heating up. Candy canes are being sharpened and prices are dropping ready for the battle to the top to become the 'best SIM only deal'. But right now, there is one very clear winner.

Enter Three Mobile. While Three has always floated around the top, dropping market-leading offers here and there, it's latest is a truly storming offer. With the promise of unlimited data for just £18 a month - the lowest price we're yet to see for an unlimited cap - Three is seeming like the obvious choice to go for.

But of course, it wouldn't be much of a competition without any competitors. Of all of other SIM only deals out there, Smarty Mobile and its 100GB for £17 a month feels like Three's obvious foe thanks to its flexible contracts.

You can find Three's SIMO offer below and a second unlimited data deal from Three to give you some choice. Or head on over to our SIM only deals guide to see how Three compares to the rest.

See the other best unlimited data SIM only deals

Three's mega SIM only deal with unlimited data:

SIM only: at Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it took the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a row and is now continuing its dominance into December. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.

View Deal

Or an alternate unlimited data SIM only deal:

SIM only: at Three| 24 months | Unlimited data, calls, and texts | £10 a month for the first six, then £20 a month

Getting unlimited data for just £10 is a rare sight and one that only Three has managed to achieve so far. Of course, those bills only last for six months and then you'll have to pay £20 a month for the last 18, which is still one of the best prices around. The only issue is that it lasts for 24 months. Too long? Try the offer above.

View Deal

Check out the best SIM-free phone deals to combine with these offers

Why should you choose Three Mobile?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.