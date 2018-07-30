The best power banks of 2018: portable chargers to keep your gadgets going

New additions to our best portable charger list in 2018 include the recently launched Mophie that uses a lightning connection for iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

All of the power banks below have one thing in common: they're always there for you when your smartphone battery dies at the end of the day. It's the 21st century version of a lifesaver.

The problem with portable chargers in general? There are a lot of them. Some are better than others, with many of our recommendations balancing battery capacity, safety, and a svelte size for ample power.

We've got a list of the top portable chargers broken into compact, high-capacity, and even laptop-compatible portable chargers. Never fall to 0% battery life again.

Just want to charge your laptop? Check out the best portable laptop chargers

Best power banks for capacity

Anker PowerCore 20,100 power bank

A whole 20,100mAh to play with

HUGE battery size

High speed charging

Heavy

Doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge

You've likely heard of Anker, and this is one of the company's best portable chargers. It comes with a huge 20,100mAh battery inside, meaning this will be able to charge up your phone or tablet multiple times before it needs a recharge.

It also comes with high-speed charging for your devices if they use PowerIQ or VoltageBoost. It won't be able to use Qualcomm's QuickCharge technology, but it'll still boost your device when you're on the go.

Mophie powerstation plus XL

The best portable charger designed for iPhones

Integrated Lightning cable

Great fabric design

Ideal mostly for the iPhone and iPad

The powerstation plus XL is the best portable charger designed for the iPhone and iPad, and we say that for several reasons: It contains an embedded Lightning cable you can't lose, it charges via a lightning cable (the same one that came with your phone), and you can charge it wireless with any Qi charger (just like you can charge the iPhone 8 and iPhone X), so you may already have one.

This 10,000mAh power bank has a soft fabric finish and can charge two deices at once, one via the 10W USB-A port and another via the integrated lighting charger. You won't find as much use from this portable charger if you're on Android, though it's still possible to use that USB-A port to top off a friend.

AUKEY Power Bank 20,000mAh

Charge two at a time

Large battery capacity

Two USB ports

Blocky design

No quick charging

If the Anker isn't right for you, our next choice is the Aukey 20,000mAh battery pack. It features two ports so you can charge both your phone and your tablet at the same time and also has a light to show you how much battery charge is leftover.

The blocky design may not be for everyone, but this portable charger should be able to charge your phone and other gadgets a few times over with such a high capacity cell inside.

iMuto 30,000mAh power bank

Three ports and 30,000mAh

Large capacity

Three USB ports

Chunky design

Very heavy

If you're looking for an even larger capacity charger than the option above you may want to go for the iMuto Ultra High Capacity portable charger. It offers a 30,000mAh capacity that will be able to charge your average smartphone over six times and still have some charger left.

It can also charge some MacBooks and laptops too, but you may want to make sure it will be compatible with your computing option before you buy it. Considering the price though, you'll struggle to find a 30,000mAh charger for this little.

RAVPower 22,000mAh power bank

Three ports, but slimmer than the iMuto

Three ports

Surprisingly portable

Weighty

Another high capacity portable charger here for you and this time it's from RAVPower with a 22,000mAh option. The design is similar to the Anker and Aukey made options above, and while it doesn't include as much capacity as the iMuto one it does have a much slimmer design.

You have three ports here so you can charge multiple gadgets at the same time and it'll have enough capacity to be able to charge both a mobile and an iPad or tablet from 0% too.

Best slim power banks

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Power Bank Pro

A slim, well-crafted portable charger

Portable, metal-clad design

Works for micro USB and USB-C devices

Xiaomi has a hand in some unexpected sectors of technology, including audio and portable chargers. But don't sleep on either, as it's onto something worth checking out.

During our testing, its 10,000mAh Power Bank provided good results, both in terms of its portability and charging potential. While not the fastest charger out there, it was able to charge our Google Pixel 2 in a little over two hours. Thankfully, it's discreet enough that you can bring it with you just about everywhere to plug in when necessary.

It's not rare for a power bank to come with a charging cable, but we appreciate that this one has been built with care to suit both micro USB and USB-C users with the same cable, as seen in the above gallery.

Veho Pebble P1 Pro

Fast charging with a great design

Two USB ports

Charge via microUSB and USB-C

Not a design for everyone

With 10,400mAh inside, two USB outputs and fast charging technology the Pebble P1 Pro may be one of the best all-round power banks you can buy right now. This doesn't have anything to do with the defunct watch brand, but instead it's called the Pebble for its curved edges design.

This should be able to recharge most phones at least two and a half times from a single charge, plus this power bank can be charged up by either microUSB or USB-C so you won't need to have a specific cable with you to pump it up again when it's out of juice.

Poweradd Pilot 2GS 10,000mAh

Metal and sleek

High capacity

Quick recharge

Still quite heavy

Poweradd also offers a great slim portable charger, and it's one of the cheapest options on this list yet boasts a substantial 10,000mAh cell inside.

It may be quite heavy, but this is only 1.3cm thick, making it a great device to slip into your back pocket when you're out and about. You'll want to grab a cable to go with it though as unlike the Iceworks choice above it doesn't come with one built in.

Anker PowerCore II 10,000mAh power bank

The one to slip into your pocket

Super slim design

Very portable

No cables in the box

We love this little guy. The Anker PowerCore II 10,000 power bank is perhaps the most portable option on this list and allows you to have at least two full charges for your phone in your back pocket ready to go.

At only 209g and 1.5cm thick, you'll be able to take this around with you and not feel weighed down while still having 10,000mAh of extra power for any of your devices. Plus it comes with Anker's own fast-charging tech that should mean you won't be plugged into it for too long.

Like a lot of the chargers on this list, it doesn't come with a cable attached so you'll need to take your own out and about with you.

RAVPower 6,700mAh portable charger

Bright with a large capacity

Bright color options

Compact design

Could be smaller

This is the cheapest option for a portable charger we have on the list, but this option from RAVPower should suit you for recharging your mobile phone while on the go.

It has a capacity of 6,700mAh, which should recharge your average smartphone at least once and maybe even twice. There are three color options here with the choices of either pink, bright blue or silver.

The LEDs on the side of the device also show you how much charge is left and there's fast-charging tech built-in too.

Best power banks with lots of ports

MAXOAK 50,000mAh

A whole six ports

Six ports

Huge battery

Large design

This may not be the most portable charger on our list, but it features a lot of ports, so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. It'll even charge laptops as well as your phone and tablet.

You can charge six devices at once, and with a 50,000mAh capacity it has the juice to do that, so if you're usually surrounded by a lot of tech this is possibly one of the best chargers to buy.

Qi-infinity Upgraded 35,000mAh Powerbank

Huge in battery and size

Four ports

35,000mAh size

Large design

Doesn't work with all laptops

Looking for a another option with lots of ports on it? This may be a good choice for you, as there are four ports and you can charge up your MacBook as well as USB devices such as your phone.

There's a quick charge port too, which will fast charge compatible devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S7.

Best power banks for both laptops and phones

RAVPower Universal Power Bank Travel Charger

One for your laptop

AC output

20,100mAh capacity

Big design

RAVPower's portable charger is a great choice if you need a device that can charge both your laptop and your phone. It features USB-C and normal USB outputs as well as an AC output, so you can plug your laptop charger directly in.

There's also a 20,100mAh capacity battery inside, so this will be able to juice up your phone or tablet multiple times before you need to put it back on charge.

Poweradd Pilot Pro2

The white option

23,000mAh capacity

Easy to see display

Not particularly portable

The picture above may be deceptive, as this isn't a small charger and is capable of charging up your laptop or tablet as well as your phone simultaneously.

You can charge up to three devices at the same time and it comes with a 23,000mAh capacity, so it should last long enough between recharges.