Three's unlimited data SIM only deal now effectively costs just £14.60 a month

One SIM only deal just seems to repeatedly dominate - Three's unlimited data plan. It's constantly chopping and changing but in all forms it has been the market-leader. And its latest iteration is the cheapest yet!

Go through retailer Buymobiles.net and you can get Three's unlimited plan for just £18 a month. That's the same price as Three will charge so there's nothing special there. Where this gets interesting is the £40 cashback Buymobiles is throwing in.

That brings the monthly cost down to an effective £14.66, making it the cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal by a long way and even cheaper than the likes of Smarty and Voxi - two of the best value options around.

You can find out everything you need to know about this offer below or scroll to the bottom of the page to see how it stacks up against the other best SIM only deals available in he UK right now.

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

