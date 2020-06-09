Three's unlimited data SIM only deal now effectively costs just £14.60 a month

One SIM only deal just seems to repeatedly dominate - Three's unlimited data plan. It's constantly chopping and changing but in all forms it has been the market-leader. And its latest iteration is the cheapest yet!
Go through retailer Buymobiles.net and you can get Three's unlimited plan for just £18 a month. That's the same price as Three will charge so there's nothing special there. Where this gets interesting is the £40 cashback Buymobiles is throwing in.
That brings the monthly cost down to an effective £14.66, making it the cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal by a long way and even cheaper than the likes of Smarty and Voxi - two of the best value options around.
You can find out everything you need to know about this offer below or scroll to the bottom of the page to see how it stacks up against the other best SIM only deals available in he UK right now.
- SIM-free mobile phones: see the best options out there
Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:
Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month + £40 cashback
Three's unlimited data SIM just got even better. Over the 12-month contract, you're only having to pay £18 each month - the same price that Three will charge you. Where this contract gets interesting is the £40 cashback thrown in. That brings down your effective costs to just £14.66 - the UK's cheapest unlimited SIM by miles.View Deal
Why go with a Three SIM only deal?
If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.
Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:
- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router
- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost
- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill
- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month
- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)
Read more:
- Broadband deals: see the top internet plans
- Amazon Prime Day: find out more about the big saving event
- Mobile phone deals: compare phone contracts