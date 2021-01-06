Three's market-leading unlimited data SIM only deal is still available for £16/pm

Got a new phone over the Christmas period? Or, has your phone contract just ran out and now you need a new SIM? Either way, one SIM only deal is standing out above the rest right now.

Three's unlimited data plan dropped down to just £16 a month over the Black Friday period and now, a good few months later - it's still live. That not only makes it the cheapest unlimited data SIM but also the best value SIM on the market by a long way.

This SIM offers 5G at no extra cost and keeps that unlimited cap through to your calls and texts as well. However, if you know you'll never need an unlimited cap, there are a few cheaper SIM only deals out there.

Smarty for instance can get you a 1-month rolling SIM with 30GB of data for £10 a month, Voxi offers 12GB of data and unlimited use of social media for £10 and Lebara goes as low as £2.50 a month.

The best SIM only deal on the market

The best SIM plan around Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Three brought this deal out over the Black Friday period and in early January it is still going. For just £16 a month, you're getting unlimited data, calls and texts. That makes the cheapest by a long way for that kind of cap and even throws in 5G as well. While there are cheaper SIMs than this, Three has the best overall value by a long way.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding