Three's incredible unlimited data for £16 a month SIM only deal is still available

With Cyber Monday coming to a close earlier this week, we expected all of the great deals that came with it to disappear too. And yet one of the best offers of the whole event - Three's ultimate £16 a month unlimited data SIM - is still available right now.

This price brought Three down by £2 a month from what was an already market-leading price, giving it an extra push past the competition. And while others managed to squeeze past in price, Three was the only one that could offer 5G.

With all of the other best Cyber Monday SIM only deals now going up in price, we would imagine this one will follow soon too. It offers absolutely no caps on your data, calls or texts for a good few quid less than any competitor so is worth grabbing while it's here.

Three's unlimited data bargain SIM:

The best Black Friday SIM Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday, and this year it's done exactly the same. You can currently get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is the cheapest SIM plan on the market for unlimited data and even gets 5G at a far lower price than the rest.

Three's other Cyber Monday SIMs are still live too:

Three | 12-months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month

While the above goes all out on data, this deal from Three focuses on costs. You're paying just £6 a month while getting 4GB of data. That makes this one of the best cheap SIM plans on the market right now, especially if you need more data than the plans focusing on 1GB or 2GB.

Three | 12-months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

This deal falls back in the middle of the two above. It costs just £8 a month while supplying you with 12GB of data. That's pretty excellent for anyone on more of a budget looking to keep their bills down nice and low. Realistically at this price, you're going to struggle to beat this, especially considering Three's 5G capability.

Why go with Three SIM only deals?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding