This is the cheapest self-emptying Roomba deal we've seen for Black Friday

Right now, you can pick up the iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum cleaner for $399 at Amazon. That's $200 off the regular asking price, and makes it the cheapest self-emptying Roomba anywhere on Black Friday.

We've seen some impressive Roomba Black Friday deals this year, with offers on everything from basic robot vacuums to combo models that handle both wet and dry cleaning. The most convenient Roombas, however, are those that empty their contents into a bin on their charging station automatically. It's a fuss-free way to keep your home clean, and this Black Friday deal makes it more tempting than ever.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best iRobot Roomba Black Friday deal

$599.99 iRobot Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399 at Amazon

Save $200.99 - This is the cheapest self-emptying Roomba you'll find on Black Friday. It can keep running without intervention for up to two months, and it's back to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.

This is a huge saving, but it's not your only option if you're looking for a great deal on a Roomba this Black Friday. We've scoured the web for all the best deals on the whole range of machines so you don't have to.

$299.99 iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $100.99 - This is one of the most affordable models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations, supports Alexa voice commands, and is effective on both hard floors and carpets. With over $100 off, it's exceptional value for Black Friday.

$399.99 iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $100.99 - Amazon is offering deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums for Black Friday, including the mid-range i3. It's particularly good at tackling pet hair, and cleans in neat rows rather than roaming haphazardly across your floors.

$449.99 iRobot Braava Jet M6: $449.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $100.99 The Braava Jet is the Roomba's cousin, and tackles wet mopping in exactly the same way as the Roomba handles vacuuming. If you own both, the two will talk to one another to ensure your floors are left spotless. This is almost the cheapest we've seen the Braava Jet at Amazon, and we anticipate the deal won't last long.

iRobot Roomba i6+: $799.99 iRobot Roomba i6+: $799.99 $549 at Amazon

Save $250.99 - This is a great saving ahead of Black Friday on a very smart Roomba. The i6+ is particularly good at handling pet hair, and because it's self-emptying, it can keep cleaning your floors for up to 60 days all by itself. It can also learn your cleaning habits and suggest a custom schedule just for you.

$795 iRobot Roomba i7: $795 $599 at Walmart

Save $196 - The Roomba i7 is one of iRobot's most advanced machines, with extra powerful suction for better cleaning on all floor surfaces. Walmart is currently offering almost $200 off the standalone vacuum, which is a great discount considering the four-figure price tags of its most premium robot cleaner competitors. The retailer is also offering a slightly more expensive bundle deal, which you'll find further down this article.

More robot vacuum cleaner deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for robot vacuum cleaners from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals