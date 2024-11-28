Black Friday Roomba deals 2024: reduced robovacs for under £300

Black Friday is shaping up to be a great time to grab a Roomba deal, with discounts happening at Amazon and the official iRobot site.

Robovacs first started gaining popularity thanks to iRobot's Roomba line, and continues to be one of the best robot vacuum ranges available.

With more Black Friday deals than you can shake a stick at across a wide variety of gadgets and gizmos, Roombas in particular are seeing some strong discounts. Just as I expected, there are some basic models at rock-bottom prices, and right now the prices of some of the more advanced models are also dropping to an all-time low.

When shopping for a Roomba, the main thing to keep in mind is that if the name begins with 'Combo', it's a combination vacuum and mop, and if there's a '+' or 'Plus' at the end, it comes with a dock that will automatically empty the onboard dust cup. This Roomba range guide explains the key differences between the different modes.

iRobot is a great brand to consider when shopping for a robovac. If you'd like to see what else is out there, we also have a general roundup of Black Friday robot vacuum deals that's worth checking out.

Today's best Roomba robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba j7: was £599 now £299 at irobot.co.uk The j7 series launched in 2021, and this is the most basic model, with only vacuuming and a charge-only dock. It comes with object avoidance, it'll continue to learn about your space the more it cleans it, and the dual rubbery rollers are excellent at gripping hair. You're getting an awful lot for your money with this half-off Black Friday deal.

iRobot Roomba j7: was £599 now £299 at Amazon The j7 series launched in 2021, and is a capable all-rounder. You're getting the Standard suction of most of the range, dual rubber rollers for gripping hair and debris, and a side brush to tackle the edges of rooms. After underwhelming discounts earlier in November, this model has finally got a good price-drop: it's half price, with £300 off list price. The Plus version (with a self-empty dock) is also worth checking out, and especially if it has attracted a bigger discount – it can save a lot of effort.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was £879.99 now £399 at Amazon This excellent robot vacuum just dropped again to a new all-time low price. Right now, it's less than half price. In our Roomba j7+ review we were impressed with the dirt pickup and found the self-emptying of dust super useful, too. It comes with a promise to avoid pet messes (amongst other things) and the dual rubber brushrolls are great at gripping and pulling up hair.

Today's best Roomba vacuum and mop deals

iRobot Roomba Combo 2 Essential + AutoEmpty Dock: was £399 now £229 at irobot.co.uk The Essential 2 is part of iRobot's cheap and simple range. It promises better vacuuming pickup power than the first-gen Essential, and also comes with an auto-empty dock rather than a charge-only one, meaning you won't need to deal with nearly as much manual emptying. That makes it a much better choice for anyone with a large or busy house, or pets. This deal just got cheaper – now, there's £70 off, taking it down to a very reasonable price for this model.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max: was £1,399 now £799 at irobot.co.uk The Combo 10 Max is Roomba's most advanced robovac. The big difference compared to the j9 series is that it has a dock that not only empties the dust from the bot, but also refills its water tank and cleans and dries its mop pads. SmartScrub means extra-powerful mopping, and there are intelligent vacuuming features too. On test (review to be published) we found the mop washing wasn't great, and judged it to be overpriced – but with £600 off, it's a more appealing prospect.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7: was £799 now £379 at irobot.co.uk The price of this excellent combination vacuum and mop has plummeted to less than half price for Black Friday. It's the cheapest Roomba to offer 'SmartScrub', which delivers double the mop scrubbing power. When it's not required, the mop will shift to sit on top of the robovac, so there's no danger of damp carpets. There's also automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels. Because there's no auto-empty dock, this one's probably best suited to smaller homes with lower dirt levels.

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was £1,106 now £599 at Amazon With over £400 off, this very capable Roomba just crashed to a new all-time low price. The j9 series is one of iRobot's most advanced robovac lines, offering double the suction and double the scrubbing power of most other models. This model comes with an auto-empty dock, to save you from emptying the small onboard dustbin too often. It's packed with smart features, like the ability to identify and clean the dirtiest rooms first.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Ruth Hamilton Homes Editor In my role as TechRadar Homes Editor, one of my areas of expertise is robot vacuums, including Roombas. I've written extensively about these smart suckers, covering everything from cheap-and-cheerful models to advanced options that can basically clean like a human. I've also reported on the Black Friday sales for the past six years, so I have a good idea of what to expect on the day, and can tell if a deal is worth your time or not.

Black Friday Roomba deals 2024: FAQs

When did Black Friday Roomba deals start in 2024? Black Friday is always the final Friday of the month, so this year it's Friday 29 November. However, long gone are the times when the deals were confined to one day only. Black Friday sales typically start a week or two before the official date, and this year there have been early sales from the start of November. Some retailers will reserve their very best prices for Black Friday itself, but others will run the same deals throughout the whole sales period. We'll be adding all the best Roomba Black Friday deals to this article as soon as they start to appear, so bookmark this page and check back. The Black Friday offers will morph into Cyber Monday deals on or before Monday 2 December.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a Roomba? Yes. While it is possible to find Roomba discounts at various points throughout the year, Black Friday consistently offers the widest range of deals and the most choice for customers. All the major retailers will have a sale on, and many will be competing to gain your custom. Shopping on or around Black Friday means you have a huge amount of choice, and you also have the benefit of being able to shop around and compare deals at different retailers. Many brands and retailers use the Black Friday sales to offer the lowest prices of the year, and even when that's not the case, the deals are always very strong.

What Black Friday Roomba deals should I expect? In last year's Roomba Black Friday deals, the biggest offers cut nearly 50% off, and some models dropped to record-low prices. We saw discounts on top models like the Roomba Combo j7+ and Roomba s9+, as well as offers on more budget-friendly models. Remember that iRobot typically does multiple versions of the same robovac, adding things like mopping capabilities and a self-empty docks, so you can pick the version that suits your needs and budget. iRobot will likely run its own Black Friday sale, but we're also expecting to see deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Walmart, and Target.

Why you can trust TechRadar this Black Friday

Here at TechRadar, we've been covering the Black Friday sales for over decade. We know when all the best sales start and how to dig out the top deals. Because we monitor prices and spotlight deals throughout the year, we also know what a good price is for key products, and which deals aren't quite as impressive as they might seem.

You're also in safe hands when it comes to the product side of things. We've been reviewing robot vacuums since 2025 and have tested out all the key iRobot models. We keep a close eye on all the biggest technological developments in the robot vacuum market, as well as what other brands are doing.

Combined, we'll bring you the best Black Friday deals on all the top-rated and best-reviewed Roomba robot vacuums available to buy, so you come away with the right model for you at the best price.