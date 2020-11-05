This is the cheapest 4K 65-inch large format display and it’s a Black Friday special

onn. 65-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV - $228 at Walmart

(roughly £175)

What’s not to like about this onn. TV from Walmart? It’s 4K, absolutely massive and comes with Roku built in. This not only allows you to stream content but also, in theory, cast content to the display too.View Deal

Large format displays have never been as cheap, inch-for-inch, as the onn. 65" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV (model 100021261) - a Black Friday special from Walmart.

For just $228 (or less than $4 per inch), it delivers the equivalent of four full HD 32-inch displays put together.

It could also be a great addition to a home security system , when paired with DVR for constant CCTV monitoring, or as a simple digital signage solution. At less than 24Kg without the feet, it is relatively light and should be easily mounted on a wall.

None of the specs should come as a surprise. There’s Wi-Fi, 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports (one supporting ARC), legacy composite and cable inputs, a LAN port, digital optical audio, a 3.5mm jack plus one USB connector.

Other than a 4K resolution, it comes with Roku built in, so it can be classified as a smart display. While Roku is used primarily for entertainment purposes, you can also use it for business purposes to cast content to the device (e.g. a spreadsheet, presentation, video conferencing session etc).

While you can expect some corners to be cut, the quality may surprise you. Bear in mind, it's likely to be a loss-leader for Walmart.

Bear in mind