These cheap SIM only deals could be perfect for your new phone: from £3.99 p/m

We reckon you must be in one of two categories. Either you were: (i) a lucky little so-and-so that got a new mobile phone for Christmas; or (ii) a poor old soul that didn't, so decided to splash out on a new phone in the January sales instead.
Whichever camp you fall into, you've come to the right place for a quick and easy look at what the best SIM only deals are in the UK right now to put into the handset.
Among our favourite six are a super cheap tariff from Carphone Warehouse's own network iD Mobile, another that gives you three months use for the price of one, and a massive data SIM from Three that's all about value for money for your Netflix binging and podcast downloading.
We reckon there'll be one in the list for you, but fear not if you don't like our choices as you can simply scroll all the way down to our custom-made SIMO price comparison at the bottom of the page for even more options.
1. £3.99 p/m - the UK's cheapest SIM deal from iD
iD Mobile | 1 month contract | 500MB data | 150 minutes | Unlimited texts | £3.99 per month
Still no other network has come up with a tariff to beat this from Carphone Warehouse's in-house network. It's the one to go for if you don't really need to use your phone too much away from the Wi-Fi. Price wise, you simply won't beat this.
View Deal
2. £6.25 p/m - 2 months free and credit back from Smarty
Smarty | 1 month contract | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £6.25 per month
We love what Smarty is doing here. You pay for the first month of your contract and it will give you the next two free - so that's effectively £2.10 for the first three months! Plus, it gives money back for unused credit on higher data plans.
View Deal
3. £8.50 p/m - balance of data and price from Plusnet
Plusnet | 1 month contract | 3.5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8.50 per month
Plusnet is frequently in the conversation when it comes to cheap SIM only deals. It's really good at keeping prices nice and low, while also giving a bit more data. Roam Like at Home means you can use it in over 40 destinations worldwide, too.
View Deal
4. £10 p/m - plenty of data for a tenner from Vodafone
Vodafone | 12-month contract | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
If you're happy to commit to a whole year, then this Vodafone Basics tariff is a cracker. 6GB will be enough data for most people and then it only costs a tenner per month. Caution though - there's no roaming included with this SIMO.
View Deal
5. £17 p/m - big data and perks from Three
Three | 12-month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £17 per month
Three is the reigning king of big data SIM deals, and this is one of its most popular tariffs. You also get travel perks when you fly with Easyjet and the odd freebie and offer with Three's dedicated Wuntu app. Or pay an extra £3 for 100GB instead.
View Deal
6. £30 p/m - £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card from EE
EE | 12-month contract| 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £30 per month
The UK's fastest 4G network tends to be more expensive when it comes to SIMO, but it does often come in with great offers during sales season. This one throws in a £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card - just what you need after splurging over Christmas.
View Deal
