The Last of Us 2 is Sony's fastest-selling game of this generation

In our The Last of Us 2 review, we called the highly-anticipated sequel the "greatest game of this generation" and, while that's up for debate, we know for sure that The Last of Us 2 certainly Sony's fastest-selling game of this generation - well, at least in the UK.
Until now Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4 held the record for being Sony's fastest-selling PS4 game, however, The Last of Us 2 has just narrowly beat the record-holder, selling just 1% more during its opening weekend (via gamesindustry.biz).
It's worth noting that these figures don't include digital sales, so The Last of Us 2's launch weekend could have been even bigger.
- The Last of Us 2 gate codes: how to open the main gate
- The Last of Us 2 safe codes: all locations and combinations
- The Last of Us 2 training manuals: all skill branch locations
Not only does The Last of Us 2 now sit as Sony's biggest release this generation, but the long-awaited sequel is also the biggest physical release of this year across all platforms - selling 40% more than previous number one, Animal Crossing.
But is it deserving?
It's not a huge surprise to see The Last of Us 2 storming the gaming charts. In our review of the sequel, we said:
"The Last of Us 2 is an emotional, captivating gut-punch that explores themes of vengeance, tribalism, and the gray areas of morality, making it not only the game of the year, but of this generation."
The Last of Us 2 is out now exclusively for PS4.
- The Last of Us 2 ending explained: a spoiler-filled look at what it all means