The Last of Us 2 is Sony's fastest-selling game of this generation

In our The Last of Us 2 review, we called the highly-anticipated sequel the "greatest game of this generation" and, while that's up for debate, we know for sure that The Last of Us 2 certainly Sony's fastest-selling game of this generation - well, at least in the UK.

Until now Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4 held the record for being Sony's fastest-selling PS4 game, however, The Last of Us 2 has just narrowly beat the record-holder, selling just 1% more during its opening weekend (via gamesindustry.biz).

It's worth noting that these figures don't include digital sales, so The Last of Us 2's launch weekend could have been even bigger.

Not only does The Last of Us 2 now sit as Sony's biggest release this generation, but the long-awaited sequel is also the biggest physical release of this year across all platforms - selling 40% more than previous number one, Animal Crossing.

But is it deserving?

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

It's not a huge surprise to see The Last of Us 2 storming the gaming charts. In our review of the sequel, we said:

"The Last of Us 2 is an emotional, captivating gut-punch that explores themes of vengeance, tribalism, and the gray areas of morality, making it not only the game of the year, but of this generation."

The Last of Us 2 is out now exclusively for PS4.

