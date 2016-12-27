The HTC Vive has been discounted in the post-Christmas sales

Virtual reality has been one of the biggest technologies of 2016 and it looks like that’s only going to continue in 2017. If your new year’s resolution is to jump onto this new technology, you might be interested in the current sale on the HTC Vive headset.

On the official UK and US Vive websites, HTC is offering £100/$100 off the price of the headset bringing it down to £659 and $699 with free delivery.

If you want the headset but you’re not sure your PC is up to scratch, both stores are also offering £100/$100 off a full HTC Vive starter kit, which includes the headset, controllers, and the Vive-ready HP Envy 750 computer.

A real saving

This bundle has an overall value of £1699/$1699, so though it's still expensive, getting it from the Vive site for £1399/$1399 with free delivery is a pretty good deal.

At TechRadar, we awarded the HTC Vive headset five stars and praised it as “the best virtual reality experience on the market.” If you have the budget, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. The discount is only available while supplies last and it’s unlikely that it’ll go into the new year so this is one you’ll want to jump on quickly.