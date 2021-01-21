The best ever SIM only deal is back - unlimited data for just £16 a month

Over Black Friday 2020, Three launched what was likely the best SIM plan we'd seen to date and then it ran all the way through to January. When Three eventually removed it we thought it would be gone for good but now it is back...one week later.

After its very short hiatus, Three's unlimited data SIM is back to being the best value SIM available right now. It provides an unlimited data, texts and calls plan for just £16 a month.

What's especially impressive about that price is that Three is able to offer this plan on 5G - a factor that normally drives the price right up and is perfect for new phones like the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21.

You can find out more about this offer below or use our SIM only deals guide to see how it compares to the competition.

The best SIM only deal on the market:

The best SIM plan around Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Three's unlimited data SIM plan is back! You're paying just £16 a month for completely unlimited data, calls and texts. While the price alone makes this offer impressive, the fact that you're getting 5G at no extra cost cements its position as the best SIM on the market right now.View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding