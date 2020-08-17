The Beats Powerbeats Pro hit their lowest price ever in fantastic Amazon deal

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds in the world, and right now, they're cheaper than ever thanks to some stellar Beats deals at Amazon.

If you're in the US, you can get these workout-friendly wireless earbuds for just $199.99, a price cut of $50 – and that deal is available at Best Buy and Apple, as well as Amazon.

Meanwhile, UK readers can get their hands on the Powerbeats Pro for £187.45, a price cut of over £30 – though that deal only applies to the black color variant at Amazon. If you're looking for one of the pastel or neon variants, you'll have to pay the full price of £219, unfortunately. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best Powerbeats Pro prices in your region.)

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deals

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Amazon for $199.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts. This deal is also available at Best Buy and Apple itself.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219.95 £187.45 at Amazon

You can also save big on the Powerbeats Pro in the UK, with over £30 off the true wireless earbuds at Amazon – the lowest price we've ever seen. Bear in mind however, that this deal only applies to the black model, and you'll still have to pay full price for more colorful variants.

The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort.

They provide an impressive nine hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.



While a new model may be on the cards – the so-called Powerbeats Pro 2 – the original true wireless Beats headphones are still well worth buying, particularly at this price.

Saying that, if you need your buds to come with noise cancellation, be sure to check out models like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3; pricier than the Beats, these buds are capable of blocking out annoying environmental sound, letting you listen to your music in peace.

Not in the US/UK? Check out the best Beats Powerbeats Pro prices in your region below:

