BBC testing 'personalised' iPlayer channels

The BBC is planning to allow personalised iPlayer 'channels' which will allow people to group their favourite programmes together.

Speaking at Broadcast’s digital channels conference, Anthony Rose, the BBC’s head of digital media technology, said that testing was already going ahead on the concept.

The idea is that the iPlayer can track personal usage patterns and bring together the programmes that suits the user – with the fairly obvious examples of Family, Comedy and Science given.

The system sounds like a simpler version of TiVo’s marking system, which allows users to grade programmes they enjoy and provides lie for like matches as suggestions.

Currently users may be required to log into the iPlayer site to set up the channels, which Rose conceded would not be ideal for the users of the likes of Virgin Media’s inbuilt iPlayer functionality.

However, the cable boxes do use an ip distribution network that could feasibly be used to offer this kind of functionality.