BBC takes a virtual reality leap into the future with 360 degree news

The BBC has given us a startling look into the future by recording a news bulletin with 360 degrees that will allow you to take a good look around with a virtual reality headset like an Oculus Rift.

The BBC has always been a trailblazer when it comes to new tech, and they have gamely filmed Fiona Bruce's news bulletin in a novel new way to get us in the mood for virtual reality television.

The experiment is just part of the BBC's look into next-generation viewing, including 3D sound.

The purchase of Oculus Rift by Facebook appears to have been something of a catalyst for the Beeb, with head of business development Cyrus Saihan explaining just why he is pushing immersive experiences in a blog which includes the all important making of video.