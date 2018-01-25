Star Wars Battlefront 2 is fighting back with new updates

Following the fan furor around microtransactions and their subsequent shutdown, it’s been a cold and harsh winter for Star Wars Battlefront 2. But things might yet improve, with EA Dice announcing that it’ll be making improvements to the game in the coming months.

The news that will generate the biggest sigh of relief is that the game’s progression system is being reworked – although that sigh of relief may be punctuated by a ‘harumph’ of impatience, as EA has said details of these changes won’t be announced until March.

In the official blog post announcing the improvements, EA said player feedback had been “essential” to the revamp and that the changes will be “significant”.

More to come

Given that it’ll be March before we know any details about these changes, it seems likely that EA DICE has really taken its time over them, and that they’ll be as 'significant' as promised. We’ll be interested to see whether the premium currencies will make a return.

It’s worth noting, however, that by March Battlefront 2 will be four months old, and unspecified promises may not be enough to convince disgruntled players to hang around.

There are other changes coming in the interim that may make the wait feel less long, though. The first of these, a new game mode called Jetpack Cargo, is coming in February. Available only for a limited time, this mode will be for two teams of eight players, with EA saying it’s “fast-paced” and “frantic”.

There’s also a new season coming “soon”. EA DICE says lessons have been learned from the first season, which was themed around The Last Jedi, and that the insights gained have been integrated into this new season.

EA DICE seems keen to hammer home the message that it’s listening to fan feedback, and is continuing to make improvements based on it; whether these improvements will be enough, only time will tell.