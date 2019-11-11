Sony WH-1000XM3 are at their lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3, or in other words the best headphones of 2019, are now at their lowest price ever, thanks to a superb early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

We all know that the best noise-cancelling headphones usually don't come cheap, and the Sony WH-1000XM3s are no different. Coming in at £330, these over-ear headphones are a pretty big investment – at least until now.

This fantastic deal sees the price slashed by just under £90, bringing them down to £242 – that's a saving of 26%.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

(Image credit: Sony)

Why should I buy the Sony WH-1000XM3?

For the last three years, the Sony 1000X series of headphones have been our favorite wireless headphones on the market. They sound great thanks to a combination of superb wireless codecs – aptX and Sony's proprietary LDAC tech – and keep outside noise at bay thanks to Sony's ever-improving noise-cancellation algorithms.

This brilliant headphones deal means that you can get your hands on the XM3s for just £242.99, which represents a saving of £87 – this is the kind of deal we'd expect to see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Whether that price will drop lower during November's massive sales event remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that this is a great deal nonetheless. In the meantime, make sure you head over to our Amazon Black Friday deals page for the latest discounts ahead of November 29.