Some great Xiaomi phones are discounted in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

Looking for a new smartphone this Black Friday? You may find the best Black Friday phone deal for you a whole two weeks in advance of the big sale, as Amazon's first wave of early Black Friday offers have landed.

The early Amazon Black Friday deals have begun today, and we've seen discounts on five handsets from Xiaomi in these new offers. These include the Poco F3 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10, Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

Below, we'll talk you through the very best deals we've seen so far. Note that the Poco X3 Pro is also discounted, but we haven't included it below as it seems to have sold out. It's also important to note these aren't set to last until Black Friday itself - that's on November 26 - as they're scheduled to end on Tuesday, November 16.

We will likely see further deals on these handsets, but if you're desperate for a good offer on a new SIM-free phone you may want to opt for one of these choices from Xiaomi.

Today's best Xiaomi phone early Black Friday deals

Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB: £329 Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB: £329 £249

Save £80 - The Poco F3 5G recieved a 4.5-star rating from TechRadar, and we praised this phone with its bright display, great performance and a classy design. The camera isn't particularly impressive, but otherwise it's hard to criticise the Poco F3 5G. Plus, it's currently £80 off if you're looking for a cheap smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB: £749.99 Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB: £749.99 £549.99

Save £200 - The Xiaomi Mi 11 has taken a spot in our definitive list of the best smartphones money can buy since it was revealed earlier this year. This is the cheapest price you can buy it for right now, and if you're looking for a flagship quality handset at a lower price this could be a great option for your next phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 128GB: £399.99 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 128GB: £399.99 £309.99

Save £90 - The Mi 11 Lite features a slim design, decent performance and a capable main camera. With a £90 discount, this is great price for the Mi 11 Lite. We have seen this phone drop as low at £350 before, but this is the Mi 11 Lite 5G at its best price yet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB: £199 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB: £199 £139

Save £60 - Xiaomi doesn't just do mid-range and flagship products. Its cheaper handsets are also discounted ahead of Black Friday, and the Redmi Note 10S is at a great price with a saving of £60 for a phone with a 64MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and a 6.43-inch Full HD display.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB: £199 Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB: £199 £159

Save £40 - The discount isn't as dramatic on this handset, but £40 is a solid saving on the Xiaomi Redmi 10. If you're looking for a cheaper Xiaomi phone, this is a good choice, with a 6.5-inch Full HD 90Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

