Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deals 2021: will you be able to get a discount?

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are extremely recent additions to the search engine's line-up, launching in late October. That now leaves them both in a state of limbo - are these devices too new for Black Friday discounts?

We're now starting to see a number of retailers launch their early Black Friday sales, and with the big saving event set for the end of the month, there really isn't that much time between the launch of Google Pixel 6 deals and Black Friday itself.

This, combined with the fact that Google has had a surprisingly successful launch, as well as stock issues plaguing the world of smartphones, means both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be lacking this year.

However, there is absolutely no guarantee here. In the past, Google devices have been very popular this time of year. In both 2019 and 2020, Google's flagship phones were discounted heavily for Black Friday, and despite the obstacles, we're facing this year, Google could end up being way down in price.

Below you can find out more about Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deals as well as what to expect, alternative devices, and everything in between.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year's Black Friday event will be going live on Friday, November 26. It will then be followed by Cyber Monday with some additional sales on Monday, November 29.

While the event doesn't kick in until the end of the month, a lot of retailers will go live with their sales earlier than that. We would expect the sales to start appearing more now as work through the November month.

(Image credit: TechRadar / John McCann)

Will there be Google Pixel 6 deals this Black Friday? As we said above, it's hard to predict whether we'll see Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro deals this year. In both the US and UK, pre-order deals were really strong which has drained a lot of stock. On top of that, it is rare to see handsets get big discounts so near to their launch. However, this is by no means a guarantee against the appearance of these handsets. Google could easily decide to capitalize on the recent popularity of this new handset, going big on discounts. This would match how we've seen Google perform in previous years with big discounts on its leading devices. The biggest question in whether the Google Pixel 6 will feature over Black Friday is around stock. Right now certain colors will take longer to arrive and that could mean certain storage sizes and colors will be discounted while others lag behind.

Will your Google Pixel 6 be delivered on time? This year's Black Friday is joined with an issue we haven't seen before - mass stock shortages. Across a lot of big tech products, we are now seeing delivery times running way behind or products simply being out of stock. This is because of a global shortage of key parts which has affected everything from iPhones to PS5s and gaming computers. Despite being a brand new smartphone, the Google Pixel 6 has already joined the list of devices with stock issues. This could mean you'll see a long delay from your order date to delivery if you buy over the Black Friday period. However, certain colors and storage sizes will likely have shorter delivery times as well as the bigger retailers like Verizon, Best Buy, or Currys.

Alternative devices to look out for this Black Friday:

iPhone 13:

Apple's most recent launch is looking likely to be one of the biggest opportunities in the Black Friday sales this year. The four iPhone 13 devices are not only Apple's best options, they're some of the best devices across the market.

Due to their popularity, we would expect the iPhone 13 series to be featured in deals from most of the main retailers. While it is very different in style, design, and features to the Google Pixel 6, it will be an all-around great choice.

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is probably going to be the next best choice for those interested in the Google Pixel 6. It is a powerful Android device and highly likely to see discounts this year.

In fact, next to the iPhone 13, we would expect this to be the most popular option for retailers to discount. If you can't get a discount on the Google Pixel 6, we would recommend checking in on the Galaxy S21 family.

OnePlus 9:

The OnePlus 9 is a device that doesn't get as much attention as its competition but it is a truly great choice. Similar to the Pixel 6 in features and price, the OnePlus 9 would offer a very similar package.

On top of that, OnePlus is very consistently discounted over Black Friday, both directly from the brand's website and big-name retailers.