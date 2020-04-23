Smarty's flexible 1-month rolling SIM-only deals provide 100GB data for just £15/pm

Smarty is the underdog we've always needed in the world of SIM-only deals, taking on the big names of EE, Vodafone and Three. And of all of the many offers it pumps out, its latest plan looks to be its best yet.

Giving you 100GB of data at a price of just £15 per month, Smarty has undercut most other retailers for both price and data cap. Yes, it couldn't quite hit Three and its market-leading unlimited offer but it is certainly not far behind!

On top of that strong data cap/price combination, Smarty also has the unique selling point of running on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can duck out at any point if something else comes around that draws your eye.

You can find more information on this offer below and see some of the other best SIM plans currently available.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

This is looking like both Smarty's best plan and one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen, rivalling Three and its impressive unlimited data plans. For just £15 a month, you're getting a massive 100GB of data, plenty to get you through most tasks. And, you're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave at any time.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Move past Smarty and the obvious other contender is Three. Right now, Three Mobile is offering an unlimited data plan for the price of just £18 a month.

Too expensive? Three also has a 8GB for £8 deal which may tempt you in. And if you're liking the sound of what Smarty has to offer, it has a range of other SIM only deals to choose from, all with that 1-month flexibility.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.