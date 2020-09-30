Smarty has one of the best SIM only deals around with 100GB of data for just £15/pm

In the world of SIM only deals, Smarty Mobile is a bit of an underdog. It doesn't have the reputation of Vodafone, the speeds of EE or the endless freebies of O2 but just like the ultimate underdog Daniel 'the Karate Kid' LaRusso, it's the best around.

Right now, Smarty Mobile is offering double the data on its 50GB plan. That means you're now paying £15 a month for 100GB of data. For that price, you're not going to get more data than that.

Yes, Three can get you unlimited data for £18 a month but while that is a lot more data, it is more expensive and means you'll miss out on Smarty's unique selling point - it operates on 1-month rolling plans.

That means you could stay for a month, a year or more (the double data does only last for a year though). And because Smarty allows for tethering and doesn't cap speeds, you could connect your consoles, iPads and more to this SIM plan too.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This is looking like both Smarty's best plan and one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen, rivalling Three and its impressive unlimited data plans. For just £15 a month, you're getting a massive 100GB of data, plenty to get you through most tasks. And, you're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave at any time.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Move past Smarty and the obvious other contender is Three. Right now, Three Mobile is offering an unlimited data plan for the price of just £18 a month.

Too expensive? Three also has an 8GB for £8 deal which may tempt you. And if you're liking the sound of what Smarty has to offer, it has a range of other SIM only deals to choose from, all with that 1-month flexibility.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.