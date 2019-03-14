Sky Q gets more child-friendly with Kids Safe Mode

TV subscription service Sky Q has launched a brand-new Kids Safe Mode feature to make it more child-friendly than ever before.

The new feature is designed to give parents peace of mind by locking their Sky Q box in the Kids section, which means little ones can only access television shows and movies Sky Q has deemed suitable for its youngest viewers.

According to Sky, parents will simply need to select the setting and enter their TV PIN to activate Kids Safe Mode.

Keeping kids safe

Once the feature is activated, Sky says, "all non-kids’ content including live TV channels, recordings, on-demand shows and apps will be blocked, meaning that the little ones will only be able to see and explore content (up to the age 12) that is just for them."

The new feature will soon be joined by a brand new parents guide developed by Sky and Common Sense Media , which Sky says will "help parents make more informed choices about what their children watch."