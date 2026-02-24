Best built-in parental control app

Parental control apps help you keep tabs on your kids’ online activities and ensure they don’t encounter inappropriate content. They act as digital companions as kids surf the web, blocking harmful content and alerting parents when needed. You can also set screen time limits, permanently or temporarily block specific websites, and monitor usage patterns with these apps.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft offer built-in parental control tools for iOS, Android, and Windows, respectively. These tools are free, so users don’t have to worry about paying for an external app to monitor their child’s online activity. However, they do have some limitations, which we’ll explore.

I’ve thoroughly tested Apple Screen Time, Google Family Link, and Microsoft Family Safety to note what sets each one apart. What are their core features, how are they different, and what are their limitations? This guide answers these questions in detail. I’ll start by exploring each tool individually before comparing them to each other.

Apple Screen Time

Screen Time is built into iPhones, iPads, and Mac PCs. It lets parents set app limits and view reports of their kids' usage patterns. For example, you can set a 40-minute daily limit on YouTube. Once the 40 minutes are used up, your kid can’t access YouTube until the next day. You can set similar limits for games, social media platforms, and any other apps.

If you aren’t satisfied with individual app limits, you can schedule downtime entirely, with only phone calls being allowed at specific hours. Likewise, you can limit communication to "Contacts Only" or "Contacts & Groups with at Least One Contact" to prevent unknown numbers from calling or messaging your kid's line.

After setting limits, Screen Time provides detailed reports on your child’s device activities. You’ll see the daily average hours spent on their device, along with a breakdown of the time spent on each app. These reports let you know when to adjust limits to foster healthy screen habits.

To use Screen Time for parental monitoring, you’ll first have to set up Family Sharing on your child’s device. To do this, head to Settings > Your name > Family > Set Up Your Family and follow the on-screen instructions. The setup process is straightforward.

Google Family Link

Google Family Link provides easy-to-use tools to control your kids’ device habits. It lets you set screen time limits for specific apps and schedule device downtime. For instance, you can set a 1-hour daily limit for gaming apps but allow more screen time for learning apps.

You can manage app permissions on your child’s device through Family Link. You'll control which apps can view specific data (e.g., contacts and photos). You can require permission from your device before any app gets downloaded on your child’s smartphone or tablet. You’ll take charge of your kid’s device security, helping edit personal information or change or reset passwords if they forget them.

With Family Link, you can monitor the real-time location and battery life of your child’s device, including receiving notifications when your child leaves or arrives at a specific location (e.g., school, home, or a friend’s home).

Family Link provides similar features to Screen Time, but for Android smartphones and tablets. The difference is that Family Link is a separate app you can download on Android or iOS, unlike Screen Time that works only on iOS devices. With the Family Link iOS app, you can manage your child’s Android device even from your iPhone.

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft’s Family Safety is compatible with both Windows PCs, Xbox gaming consoles, and Android devices. It lets you set screen time limits on your child's Windows PC or laptop, smartphone, or Xbox console, which is desirable because of the tendency for kids to spend excessive time on games.

For instance, you can set your kid’s Xbox screen time to one hour daily on weekdays and two hours on weekends. Once the time runs out, games become inaccessible unless you grant more screen time from the Family Safety app.

Family Safety also allows content and web filtering. You can block specific web addresses from your child’s device or create an 'allowlist' for younger kids, with their browser only able to access websites on the list. You can enable safe search to prevent kids from viewing inappropriate content when searching the web.

Likewise, Family Safety supports real-time location sharing and alerts when your kids arrive at or leave specific locations. You can view detailed reports of your child’s usage patterns, just as you would on Google Family Link and Apple Screen Time.

You can download the Microsoft Family Safety app on Android or iOS. Then, you can set and adjust parental controls from any Android device or iPhone. Your child’s device must first be connected to your Microsoft family account, and the process is straightforward.

Apple Screen Time vs. Google Family Link vs. Microsoft Family Safety: Which is the best for me?

The best choice depends on your exact needs. Each app is designed to fit best into a specific software ecosystem. Screen Time is more effective for controlling Apple devices, Family Link is best for Android devices, and Family Safety is best suited for Windows PCs and Xbox consoles.

If your family’s device usage leans more towards Apple, then Screen Time is the best. If it leans towards Android devices, Family Link is better, and Family Safety is best for controlling your child’s Windows PC or Xbox console.

