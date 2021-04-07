Sky Go on Xbox: How to install it and start watching now

If you’ve just bagged yourself one of the best Sky TV deals currently available, you'll have access to a wide range of TV shows and movies. While you may primarily access these via your Sky box, the service Sky Go allows you to watch channels and on-demand content through additional devices, including Sky on on Xbox.

As well as laptops, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles, this includes both Sky Go on PS4 and Xbox consoles. If you want to access Sky Go on Xbox, our guide will tell you everything that you need to know.

Is Sky Go on Xbox yet?

Yes, it is possible to access Sky Go on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, using an app called TV from Sky. However, there are a few things that you need in addition to the console and a Sky subscription.

Your Sky account must have Sky Go Extra. This is included with the Sky Mobile, Sky Multiscreen, Sky Q experience, and Ultimate on Demand packages. Alternatively, it can be added to your account for an additional cost. You also need at least 250MB available space on your console’s hard drive.

(Image credit: Sky)

How to install Sky Go on Xbox

First, make sure that you are signed into Xbox Live.

Then, from your Xbox console’s dashboard, press the middle button and scroll down to Store.

Within the store, select the Apps section on the left, and find the TV from Sky app in the list or use the search function to search for TV from Sky.

The app has the Sky logo as its image. It’s free to download, so just click through to download it.

Once the download has finished, you can launch the TV from Sky app from the My Games & Apps section of your Xbox dashboard.

This might be the perfect opportunity to head to the Sky website to sign up for an exceptional package if you haven't done so already.

The first time that you open it, you will have to sign in with your Sky iD.

Once you’ve done this, you can start streaming Sky content on your Xbox.

What can I watch on Sky Go with Xbox?

The content that you have access to via Sky Go on Xbox consoles depends on your Sky subscription package. Over 70 TV channels are available to watch live over Sky Go, as long as they are part of your subscription, and on-demand shows from these channels are also available to stream.

Sky’s main entertainment channel is Sky Atlantic. This is included in all Sky packages, so its shows are available to all Sky Go users. Recent Sky Atlantic series worth checking out include Billie Piper’s dark comedy, I Hate Suzie, and the modern crime drama, Gangs of London. You can also watch Euphoria, as well as the critically acclaimed Chernobyl

You can also access sports coverage if your package includes Sky Sports, a wide library of films if it includes Sky Cinema, and all seasons of acclaimed shows like Game of Thrones and The Wire if it includes Sky Box Sets.

(Image credit: HB0)

What other streaming services are available on Xbox?

Besides Sky Go, several other streaming services are available on Xbox consoles, including:

Netflix

Prime Video

Disney Plus

Apple TV

YouTube

Crunchyroll

Twitch

What other devices can I watch Sky Go on?

Other devices on which you can access Sky Go include:

PCs running Windows 7 or above

Macs running OS X 1.9 or above

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Android devices running Android 4.4 or above

iOS devices: iPhone 4 and above, iPod touch (5th and 6th generation), and iPad 2 or above

Amazon Fire tablets running Fire OS 4.3.3 or above

