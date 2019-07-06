Save big on unlimited data mobile phone deals with Three's 'half price for six months'

Whether it be a SIM only deal or a brand new mobile phone deal, Three is the go to name for unlimited data offers. But, as satisfying as it is to blast through HD streams for hours on end, the cost of having no data caps can be massively off-putting.

Luckily, Three has come big with its most recent offer, helping to crush those overwhelming price tags. On a huge host of unlimited data contracts and SIM only deals, you can currently get half price bills for the first six months of your contract.

That means paying as little as £11 a month for an unlimited data SIM or even £29 for the iPhone XR. While these prices do then jump back up to their usual costs after those six months are up, this offer will help slash the costs of your overall spending across the 24 months.

Ready to go big on streaming and not worry about your costs? We've listed all of the highlights of this offer below. With offers across the top flagships - including iPhones and Samsungs - there is a huge range of unlimited data offers to choose from.

Costs still too high? Check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals

Three's superb SIM only deal in full:

Unlimited SIM only plan from Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £11 per month for the first six months, then £22 per month

£22 per month for this kind of tariff already ranks high on our unlimited data SIM deals comparison. So halving the price of bills for the first six months is a fantastic added perk. But this deal probably won't be around for long, so grab it while you can if you like the look of it...

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) iPhone XR from Three | 24 months | £49 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £29 per month for the first six months, then £58 per month

£29 a month is a brilliant price for any iPhone XR deal so being able to pay that for unlimited data is excellent. Of course, it does go back up to £58 a month after that but those first six months help cut your overall cost down by £174, which is a huge saving.



View Deal

(Image credit: Carphone Warehouse) Samsung Galaxy S10 from Three | 24 months | £79 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month for the first six months, then £54 per month

If you would rather go with Samsung, you can drop your first six months down to £27 a month. Considering this is currently one of our favourite phones on the market, we think being able to pay just £27 a month for it is a brilliant offer - just watch when the price jumps up to £54 after.

View Deal

(Image credit: Oneplus ) OnePlus 7 Pro from Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28 per month for the first six months, then £56 per month

One of the newest flagship devices on the block, this is an excellent opportunity to get the best of OnePlus, completely decked out with data, while not having to go all out on costs. For the first six months you'll be paying just £28 a month, that price jumps back up to £56 after that first period.

View Deal

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei P30 Pro from Three | 24 months | £79 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month for the first six months, then £54 per month

Finally, the best from Huawei. If you're a camera devotee, then this is the deal for you. At £27 a month for the first six months, this is a great price for this powerhouse device. Even when it jumps up to £54, that is still a pretty decent price considering what you're getting.

View Deal

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.