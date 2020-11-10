Save big on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 with this early Black Friday deal

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then this early Black Friday deal is well worth a look; you can save just over £60 on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Usually £349.95, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless headphones to just £289 – and while it's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, it does come close.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £289 at Amazon

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £60 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. Not a fan of the soapstone colour scheme? They also come in blue, black, and silver. View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best Bose headphones we’ve ever reviewed, and any discount is always welcome. While they did previously drop to £269 (and it is possible they'll reach that price again on Black Friday), a £60 discount is a great deal, and we'd recommend you act quickly if you have your heart set on these wireless over-ears.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 boast class-leading noise cancellation that's fully adjustable so you can clearly listen to your favorite tunes in even the noisiest environments. Noise cancellation is even applied to your phone calls, so your voice sounds loud and clear, wherever you are.

The sound quality is nothing to scoff at, either – though the Sony WH-1000XM4 do win out in this area. We’re also fans of the sleek design of the Bose 700 headphones, which looks pretty different to most wireless headphones on the market today. They’re lightweight, comfortable to wear, and foldable for easy storage in a backpack.

With 20 hours of battery life, they have enough staying power to get you through your commute – or if you're working at home, a couple of day's worth of noise-cancelling solace.

