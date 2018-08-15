Rome: Total War for iPhone lands on August 23

Historical strategy game Rome: Total War is coming to iPhone for the first time on August 23.

The game was originally developed by Creative Assembly for PC but has been ported to iOS by Feral Interactive, with an iPhone release set for August 23. Previously, the title was only available on iPad.

Enhanced controls

Rome: Total War is a turn-based strategy game which sees you commanding one of three Roman families on a century-long quest to expand and seize the Roman Empire.

Those who purchase the game on iPhone will receive the same in-game content as those on PC, alongside a host of features tailored specifically for phone such as a redesigned user interface and enhanced touch controls.

You can check out the Rome: Total War iPhone trailer below:

Which iPhones are supported?

Rome: Total War requires an iPhone 5S (or later), iOS 11, and 4GB of free space to install.

iPhone 8 plus

iPhone 7 plus

iPhone 6s plus

iPhone 6 plus

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPod Touch (sixth generation)

How much is it?

Rome: Total War will be available from the App Store for $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.99. If you’ve already purchased the title for iPad, you can install it on iPhone for no extra charge and transfer your save file.