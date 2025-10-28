Civ 7 will soon receive a major update that will bring back the option to play as one civ continuously
"One of the most requested features from players" is now being playtested
- Firaxis has teased new Civilization 7 features it is now playtesting
- New changes are coming to Legacy Paths and Victories, and continuous civilizations are being introduced
- Firaxis says, "We're internally playtesting ways to play as one civ continuously through the ages", a mechanic that was included in every prior Civ game
Firaxis has shared its plans for Civilization 7's post-launch content, which includes an update that has been highly requested since the game's release.
In its latest blog post, the studio confirmed that it is now playtesting several new features that it plans to add to the game, including "dramatic changes" to Legacy Paths and Victories, as well as the return of a mechanic that allows players to play the same civilization continuously from start to finish.
The feature, which was available in every Civilization game before Civ 7, but was altered in the latest entry with its new "Ages" system, which requires players to choose a new civilization divided into three ages: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern.
"Many of you have asked for a roadmap detailing our future update plans. This is a very fair ask, but we've held off on providing too much detail until we knew that the significant updates we wanted to make had a clear path forward and were sufficiently fleshed out. We’ve made some good strides here, so I can now share an update on two of the biggest things in motion," Firaxis said.
"First, we're testing some dramatic changes to the Legacy Paths and Victories in Civ VII. We want to open up the game and provide many new paths your empire can follow while achieving greatness and competing for victory.
"Second - and this one’s been one of the most requested features from players - we're internally playtesting ways to play as one civ continuously through the ages, allowing you to choose a civilization from any Age and guide them throughout your journey through history."
In addition, Firaxis is also starting a new initiative called the Firaxis Feature Workshop, which will invite a small number of players to go hands-on with Civ 7 features in development and offer feedback.
The developer also said that updates will become less frequent as it shifts into testing and iteration on these new changes.
In the meantime, players can look forward to Patch 1.3.0, which is set to introduce a sea-themed content pack called Tides of Power. This collection will be free for all players and can be claimed from November 4 until January 5, 2026, across all platforms.
