OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7T will be first from company to support 5G

We haven't even seen the OnePlus 6T yet, but we're already hearing official news about next year's phones from the company.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei was on stage at a Qualcomm event where the company introduced its new Snapdragon 645 mid-range chipset and dropped a hint about an upcoming phone from OnePlus.

Pei confirmed the company has been experimenting with 5G technology, and will be ready to introduce a phone ready for 5G connectivity by the end of 2019.

If OnePlus keeps up the naming of its flagship phones, that means we'll see the first 5G OnePlus device in either the 7 or the 7T.

Futureproofed

That may make OnePlus one of the first to market with a device that's prepared for 5G, but it depends what other manufacturers do in the coming months.

We don't currently know when we'll see the first 5G-ready devices, but Samsung, LG, Huawei and Honor have already confirmed plans to make phones that are ready for 5G.

It's also worth remembering we're likely a way off from 5G being available on networks and carriers around the world. This is more about future-proofing devices so they'll be capable of using 5G when it's available.

Via Phone Arena