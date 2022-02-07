Nordic Combined live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Unlike most other sports at Beijing 2022, only men compete in the Nordic combined across three events including two individual and one team event. All of the Nordic combined events will take place at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center, and it's a true test of skill and endurance. Here's how to watch every Nordic combined live stream wherever you are.

FREE Nordic combined live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 Nordic combined schedule Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km: Feb 9 Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km: Feb 15 Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km: Feb 17 FREE Nordic combined live stream: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

In Nordic combined, individuals complete a ski jump before participating in a 10km cross-country race. The seeding of the race is determined by the results of the ski jump, with the winner getting a head start over the rest. Along with the individual events, Beijing 2022 will feature a team event that consists of four athletes competing in a relay race and ski jump.

German Eric Frenzel is undoubtedly one of the greatest Nordic combined athletes of all time, winning a medal in each of the Nordic combined events at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He’ll attempt to duplicate his success again this year, but not if Akito Watabe has anything to say about it. The Japanese competitor was hot on Frenzel’s tail during the 2014 and 2018 Games, and is surely attempting to overcome his rival at Beijing 2022.

The Winter Olympics Nordic combined takes place February 6–17, and below you'll find all the information on how to watch a Nordic combined live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Nordic combined live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the Nordic combined where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the Nordic combined from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Nordic combined live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and despite Nordic combined being a smaller event, there's a good chance it'll see at least some coverage. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Nordic combined live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

Nordic combined live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the Nordic combined. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Nordic combined live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which may include the Nordic combined. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the Nordic combined: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 6

Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 1: 3:30am GMT, (Feb 5) 10:30pm ET, 7:30pm PT

February 7

Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 2: 6:30am GMT, 1:30am ET, (Feb 6) 10:30pm PT

Click to see full Nordic combined schedule February 8 Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 3: 7:30am GMT, 2:30am ET, (Feb 7) 11:30pm PT February 9 Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 8) 11:00pm PT Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round: 8:00am GMT, 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country, Medals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT February 12 Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 1: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 11) 10:00pm PT February 13 Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 2: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 12) 11:00pm PT February 14 Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 2: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 13) 10:00pm PT February 15 Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 14) 11:00pm PT Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round: 8:00am GMT, 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross-Country, Medals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT February 16 Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 4: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 15) 11:00pm PT February 17 Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Trial Round: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 16) 11:00pm PT Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round: 8:00am GMT, 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country, Medals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT

