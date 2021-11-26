My favorite board game is on sale for Black Friday and I highly recommend you buy it

Black Friday has already seen a slew of awesome board game deals: yesterday, GameStop announced that over 1,100 board games and puzzles would be on sale today while Amazon and Target also lowered their prices this weekend as well.
Among all the deals out there today, though, one stands above the rest – and that’s Gloomhaven by Cephalofair Games at Amazon.
Often priced at more than $100 / £100 / AU$190, this massive boxed set contains an entire world of character classes, quests, items and random encounters that make you feel like you’re in the most well-orchestrated of D&D games without requiring one person to play DM.
It’s honestly my favorite board game of all-time, and at just $85 / £75 (around AU$119, but it isn't on sale in Australia), I highly recommend you give it a shot.
(Not in the US or UK? Keep scrolling to see the deals in your region.)
Gloomhaven by Cephalofair Games:
$139.99 $84.99 at Amazon | £139 £75 at Amazon.UK
Gloomhaven has been at the top of BoardGameGeek's weekly rankings nearly every week for the last three years, and it deserves to be there. It packs so much content into this box (more than 80 scenarios) and some of it will require more than one run to unlock. Grab some friends and saddle up for one of the best board games in modern history.
Gloomhaven is a cooperative game for one to four players where you explore the world in search of gold and glory – you know, traditional RPG stuff. What makes Gloomhaven better than your average RPG are the unlockables inside the box. Better items, weapons and characters unlock as you advance through the story, and your actions truly shape how the world turns out and how your party is treated.
D&D minus the DM? Sign us up.
Here are the best Gloomhaven deals happening right now
Not in the US and UK but still want to try this awesome board game? Here are the best deals in your region:
Looking for more Black Friday deals? We've got them
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant Pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month