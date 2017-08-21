Moto X4 image leak gives us a clear look at Motorola’s shiny handset

If the Moto Z2 Force is a bit too pricey for you there might soon be a slightly lower end alternative, known as the Moto X4, and two newly leaked images gives us a clear look at this shiny handset.

Shared by Jerry Yin on Google Plus, the images look a bit different to most of what we’ve seen before, at least from the back, which is shinier than in most previous leaks and looks to be made of glass, though could be a polished metal.

It also sports the expected dual-lens camera, while around the front there’s a home button (and likely a fingerprint scanner) below the display.

Image 1 of 2 The back of the Moto X4 appears far shinier than most previous images suggest Image 2 of 2 The front of the Moto X4 is more familiar, with large bezels above and below the screen

Although the shiny finish is slightly at odds with some leaks it does seem to be a match for the low-quality image shared relatively recently by reliable leaker Evan Blass, as does the position of the camera flash, which on earlier leaks was below the lens, so it could well be the real deal.

These images don’t reveal any specs, but plenty of previous leaks have done, with the Moto X4 said to have a 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 screen, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and a mid-range Snapdragon 630 chipset.

If the price is right and the design is as stylish as these images suggest then it could be a strong addition to Motorola’s range. And we should know for sure soon, as the company is holding an event on August 24, where it’s expected to announce the Moto X4.

The Moto G5S has recently been announced too

Via GSMArena