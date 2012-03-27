Google I/O sells out in half an hour

Google's annual developer conference has sold out in record time, with developers snapping up all Google I/O tickets within 28 minutes of them going on sale.

Set to take place in San Francisco in June, Google I/O runs for three days. Prices of tickets were hiked up for the 2012 event, with general admission hitting $900 (around £564).

Unlucky

Google's Vic Gundotra took to Google+ to commiserate with those who missed out on tickets, saying that the company experienced 6250 qps on servers at 7.01am, one minute after the tickets went on sale.

"While we're overwhelmed with the interest and enthusiasm around Google I/O, we know it can be very disappointing and frustrating when an event sells out this quickly," he wrote.

He added that those who can't attend in person will be able to watch the keynote speech and key sessions streamed live online, while all session videos will be made available after 24 hours.

What you won't get, of course, are the freebies – in 2011, Google I/O attendees all received a Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 running Honeycomb. Who knows what this year's goodie bag will enclose – perhaps a Google Nexus tablet?

