These MacBook deals still offer great prices on latest Pro and Air models

MacBook deals are continuing to save you money well after the Cyber Monday sales have ended, and that's great news if you're in the market for a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Whatever side of the pond you're on, there are still big savings to be had in these MacBook deals, with prices on the latest releases even hitting below £1,000 in the UK. Meanwhile, the US can enjoy savings of up to $450 on high-performance MacBook Pro deals.

If you're looking for a MacBook deal to see you through power-intensive projects that require high-performance apps and large downloads, we'd recommend a Pro model. It's got a bit more going on under the hood and is built for Apple's power users. If you're just after a nice laptop that can handle anything you'd need to throw at it in an everyday capacity, you might be better off saving even more cash with a cheaper MacBook Air deal. This slimline, portable laptop saves its value for a long battery life and scaled-down design perfect for throwing into a backpack.

There's still time to get in on the action as many US and UK retailers are yet to raise their prices after the seasonal sales. We've combed all the listings for the very best MacBook deals still sticking around today and you'll find them all below.

The best MacBook deals still live after Cyber Monday

US MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,499 $1,399 at B&H

This 256GB MacBook Air is perfect for squeezing even more apps and downloads onto your new laptop. You'll be able to run powerful programs quickly and easily with an 8th generation i5 step up in processing as well as 16GB of RAM in this configuration.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,299 $1,149 at B&H

B&H still have cut $150 off the price of this 13-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop comes with a quad-core 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep things running smoothly. Grab the 256GB model for just $1,399.



MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 512GB | $2,799 $2,349 at Amazon

This MacBook Pro stores a massive 8-core 9th generation i9 processor as well as a 512GB SSD. 16GB of RAM will make sure all those high-performance parts work smoothly together, making this 15-inch laptop a powerhouse of performance and portability. You can grab the smaller 256GB capacity version for $1,999.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB| $2,799.99 $2,599 at B&H

UK MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,099 £985 at Currys

This may be the smallest configuration of the latest MacBook Air you can pick up, but it's also the cheapest right now. For under £1,000 you're getting the latest of Apple's lightweight range with a storage and speed capacity perfect for everyday tasks and multi-tasking. You can also still pick up the 256GB model for £1,149.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 256GB | £1,569 £1,329 at John Lewis

John Lewis has gone and knocked £240 off this 256GB MacBook Pro. That's a great saving on an awesome spec that will serve anyone looking to get some mid-range work done on their MacBook. That means running a few demanding apps and multi-tasking easily between them.

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | £2,349 £1,999 at Laptops Direct

The impressive 15-inch 256GB MacBook Pro is now down to under £2,000 at Laptops Direct - a saving of £350. This model is a perfect mid-range spec well suited to a few high-performance apps and programs and a load of storage options.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) 512GB | £2,399 £2,179 at BT

The latest MacBook Pro to hit store shelves offers some pretty eye-watering configurations. Thanks to this rare deal from BT, you can pick up a relatively affordable version of the 16-inch MacBook for £120 off today.

