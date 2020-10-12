Lowest ever price: the Kindle Paperwhite gets huge discount in pre-Prime Day deal

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which is arguably the best e-reader on the market, is down to its lowest ever price as part of an early Prime Day deal.

For just £79.99 (that’s a saving of £40), you can pick up the all-new Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model and enjoy three months of free Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s subscription service that lets you access millions of eBooks. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Kindle deals in your region.)

Amazon has also discounted the Kindle Kids Edition, which is down to just £54.99, which is 45% off its regular price.

The Kindle Kids Edition comes with a 2-year-worry-free guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids+ (which includes Fire for Kids Unlimited) that gives your child access to thousands of books, shows and educational programmes all specifically catered for children.

The all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a much-improved reading companion, adding in water resistance to its six-inch, high-resolution display.

It also now comes with Audible, allowing you to pair the best wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers to the device and listen to stories.

With an impressive battery life that lasts weeks, not hours, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an e-reader that comes with as many desirable features as the Kindle Paperwhite.

Kindle Paperwhite deal:

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is on offer right now at Amazon. It includes an upgraded 300 PPI glare-free display and full waterproofing - making it a top travelling companion. You've also got the option for larger storage sizes over the standard Kindle, great if you're planning on stocking up on books and audiobooks for offline use.View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save 45% on the Kindle Kids Edition, which is bound to keep your little ones entertained. Amazon's kid-friendly Kindle comes with a 2-year-worry-free-guarantee which means if your child somehow damages their device, you can get a replacement from Amazon.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months free at Amazon

Prime members can grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for absolutely nothing right now - an excellent offer if you're looking to warm up with a good book this fall.View Deal

A popular product during Amazon Prime Day, the Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest ever price which means stock won’t hang around long. If you’ve had your eye on an e-reader for a while now, and want to grab something for the kids in the process, don’t miss this Kindle Paperwhite deal and discount on the Kindle Kids Edition.

Not in the US? Check out all the best Kindle deals in your area below.

Other top Amazon Device deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.